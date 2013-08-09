Would You Spend $140,000 On a Coat?

It is no secret that the price of designer fashions is going up and up and away, but how much is too much when it comes to splurging on fashion? The fall runways were awash in fur, alligator, and even vicuña (a wool four times the cost of cashmere) and those clothes are beginning to trickle into stores. And you know what that means? Plenty of sticker shock to go around.

No experience with sticker shock though could have prepared us for the way we felt when we found out this full length sable fur coat (pictured above) that came down Prada’s Fall 2013 runway will set you back $140,240. Let’s just take a moment to assess what $140K could potentially buy you. You could easily scoop up a couple of luxury cars for that amount of money, a house in some parts of the US, and definitely a lot of clothes (we are thinking you could practically buy out the inventory of an entire H&M store for that amount of money).

We love a good splurge as much as the next person, but we are wondering if prices have finally reached their tipping point. Are there really enough women out there who would want to spend that much money on a coat?

Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments!

