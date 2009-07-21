The Spells of Time

Producer David Heyman released this photo of Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint (i.e Harry Potter and Ron Weasley), taken during the shooting of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

First of all, the first HP film was shot ten years ago. Second, this photo is just too darling, and melts our snarky pop-culture jaded hearts. Don’t you want to just buy them jump ropes and make them peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? Then make them do their school book reports?

Third of all…everyone who bought front row Equus tix for one reason and one reason only… don’t you feel just a little creepy?