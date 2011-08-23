Spellbound by ‘LOVE IS THE NEW BLACK’s’ Witchy Woman

The face of fashion iconography is changing at the speed of the runway. Now when we want the fashion 411 we don’t necessarily await the September issue, although it is nice to have. The modern fashionista is logging in to the blogosphere for news, trends, DIY’s and street style inspiration. And many of theserogue “editors” have proven to be quitelegit.
Cases in point:Carolina Amaris of “Love is the New Black.” A fellow featuredStylelist network blogger and one of the most knowledgeable fashion connoisseurs I know. It’s incredibly impressive—she is like a designer encyclopedia in this season’sRick Owen‘s, clutching last decade’sChanel all the while exuding an enviablynamaste-like aura.
Check out her interpretation of thewitchy woman trend through the best films of sorcery. I have not seen anything better—from Vogue to V and everything in between. Carolina knows how tocarry the moon in your eyes.
Read below for her story and tips. And be sure to always check in with LOVE IS THE NEW BLACK. You can thank me later.
For the love of “How to Dress:” Sorcery on Film with The Witches of Eastwick, The Craft, Practical Magic, I Married a Witch and Death Becomes Her
I’m back from vacation and in the mist of relaxation I was inspired to bring you a new “How to Dress” based on my experience with my best friend walking the tiny streets of Hudson, New York. First off, you should know Hudson is going to be the next big escape for New Yorkers. Just two hours away— it’s the best spot to get away from city living and avoiding the same faces in The Hampton’s.Marina Abramovi? recently purchased the Hudson Opera House andMelissa Auf de Mar owns a basilica, which is rented by NADA to host its summer arts fair.
There is just one main street as of now filled with delicious restaurants, everyday mom and pop diners, of course tons of shops and the local performance spot as well celebrity “we are just like you” joint—The Hacienda. While exploring Hudson I kept mentioning to my best friend how there was this sense of magic through the streets. Of course my best friend’s mind is always rolling with the great ideas and we agreed it was ” practical magic,” not to mention we are versions of those characters in the film.
Below are some of my favorite films involving sorcery, which brings out the good, the bad, and the ugly. The immortal, eternal, and elegant can be channeled through ” Death Becomes Her”. Before there was Bewitched there was Veronica Lake as a housewife with super natural powers in the classic 1942 film”I married a Witch,” who til this day is the best dressed witch on film. Modern day witches are everywhere with “Practical Magic” and the teenage angst of cliques even amongst witches are explored in ” The Craft.”
The bond of sisterhood is what it all about in the end and sticking together with “The Witches of East wick”, these women show us we can overcome anything(even sharing a man and getting rid of him) through magic. With autumn right around the corner keep your chiffon maxi skirts, and layer them with velvet, big hats, boots, and large interesting pieces of jewelry and let this ” How to Dress” bring out the magic in you!