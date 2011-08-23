Spellbound by ‘LOVE IS THE NEW BLACK’s’ Witchy Woman

The face of fashion iconography is changing at the speed of the runway. Now when we want the fashion 411 we don’t necessarily await the September issue, although it is nice to have. The modern fashionista is logging in to the blogosphere for news, trends, DIY’s and street style inspiration. And many of theserogue “editors” have proven to be quitelegit.

Cases in point:Carolina Amaris of “Love is the New Black.” A fellow featuredStylelist network blogger and one of the most knowledgeable fashion connoisseurs I know. It’s incredibly impressive—she is like a designer encyclopedia in this season’sRick Owen‘s, clutching last decade’sChanel all the while exuding an enviablynamaste-like aura.

Check out her interpretation of thewitchy woman trend through the best films of sorcery. I have not seen anything better—from Vogue to V and everything in between. Carolina knows how tocarry the moon in your eyes.

Read below for her story and tips. And be sure to always check in with LOVE IS THE NEW BLACK. You can thank me later.

For the love of “How to Dress:” Sorcery on Film with The Witches of Eastwick, The Craft, Practical Magic, I Married a Witch and Death Becomes Her