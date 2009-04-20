Speidi to Tie the Knot (Again)

Never one to cover up, the almost Mrs. Heidi Pratt struts her stuff in to-there shorts and flashy open-toe booties while out shopping this weekend in Los Angeles. According to people.com, the reality fixture is preparing for her April 25 wedding to Spencer Pratt, scheduled to take place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Caliornia. I am confused though, since Speidi allegedely eloped this past November, but maybe they just want to make their nuptuals official in a more public manner (you know, with tons of paparazzi to chronicle the entire ceremony).

Tune into a new episode of “The Hills” tonight to see Heidi and Spencer talk it out in couple’s therapy. Let me tell you, there is nothing like having an MTV camera crew there during a session with your shrink.