When it comes to denim, people tend to play favorites. Levi’s people stick to Levi’s. Boys who love their APC’s won’t even try anything else. And for us girls, the brand suits the occasion. For those why rely hard on brand loyalty and those of us who like to experiment alike, Special Fabrications is launching a new line of denim. Luis Gonzales, a former fit model, teamed up with denim designer B.Beard to create “premium jeans without the sticker shock.” Translation: your new favorite jeans. Styles for men include a slim Brando, the straight-leg Costello, and relaxed (yet trim) Dean.

The duo is in the process of launching their women’s line. And, considering the stamp of approval from super-blogger/design director for RVCA, Kristin, we’re pretty sure we want those jeans yesterday.