Special Edition #StyleChat with @ManRepeller

jamiambler: high waisted shorts/pants: trendy or an inevitable camel toe?

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: Trendy BECAUSE OF the inevitable camel toe

KristinaThinks: most man-repellant color?

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: leopard print! #itsacolor #gowithit

ssense: How to repel in the summer when it’s hot out? 1. BC glasses and..?

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: Drop crotch tencel shorts, crop tops and training bras underneath, monster wedges

heyitsalexP: how can I go from semi-conservative office to evening while still repelling men/working trends?

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: Dear @heyitsalexp Keep a turban and birth control glasses in your bag at all times

BrittAndWhit: What is a staple piece we should be buying for the Spring??

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: bright colored sleeveless equipment blouse, light wash/high waist flare jeans

KristinaThinks: If you want to be bare-legged but it’s too cold, is it weird to wear skin-colored pantyhose casually?

fashionbyhe: a little weird, and please no white tights

ManRepeller via StyleCaster: Brave the cold and put on ankle socks

