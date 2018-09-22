Don’t Wait Until New Year’s to Stock up on Sequin Pieces

There’s a dirty rumor going around in fashion right now, and it’s that sequin pieces should be exclusively reserved for the colder months. Specifically, one day during the colder months: New Year’s Eve.

We’re of the mind that no trend, no matter how seemingly seasonal, should be reserved for one month or another. Sweaters work on summer’s breeziest days. Short shorts can be worn over tights in the fall. And swimwear—OK, you’ve got me there; bikinis definitely only work in hot weather (we’re not in the swimwear-as-outerwear phase just yet), but at least their use stretches across two seasons.

It’s a shame we’ve worked ourselves into a tizzy over sequin pieces, deeming them appropriate every 364 days and only every 364 days. Not only is it sensible to get more wear out of our most glittery clothing, but it’s also joy-bringing. Sparkly clothes are fun. It’s upsetting to hide them in the back of our closets, only to give them life once a year.

Here at StyleCaster, we’re responding to that logic with a resounding “Pshh.” Our favorite retailers are already selling all kinds of sparkly clothes—and it’s September. We’re not gonna wait until December to buy them, so why should we wait until December to wear them?

Whether you’re a maximalist or someone who just derives a lot of joy from wearing sparkly clothes, we feel you. And we’re here to liberate you from this arbitrary sartorial restraint. If your sequin-loving heart wants to wear glittery shit, wear it.

And if you don’t have enough glittery shit because you’ve forever relied on one sparkly outfit to get you through the year, flip through the slideshow below. It’s chock-full of sparkly clothes you can wear today, tomorrow, next week and the week after—from December 31 and beyond.