Don’t Wait Until New Year’s to Stock up on Sequin Pieces

There’s a dirty rumor going around in fashion right now, and it’s that sequin pieces should be exclusively reserved for the colder months. Specifically, one day during the colder months: New Year’s Eve.
We’re of the mind that no trend, no matter how seemingly seasonal, should be reserved for one month or another. Sweaters work on summer’s breeziest days. Short shorts can be worn over tights in the fall. And swimwear—OK, you’ve got me there; bikinis definitely only work in hot weather (we’re not in the swimwear-as-outerwear phase just yet), but at least their use stretches across two seasons.
It’s a shame we’ve worked ourselves into a tizzy over sequin pieces, deeming them appropriate every 364 days and only every 364 days. Not only is it sensible to get more wear out of our most glittery clothing, but it’s also joy-bringing. Sparkly clothes are fun. It’s upsetting to hide them in the back of our closets, only to give them life once a year.
Here at StyleCaster, we’re responding to that logic with a resounding “Pshh.” Our favorite retailers are already selling all kinds of sparkly clothes—and it’s September. We’re not gonna wait until December to buy them, so why should we wait until December to wear them?
Whether you’re a maximalist or someone who just derives a lot of joy from wearing sparkly clothes, we feel you. And we’re here to liberate you from this arbitrary sartorial restraint. If your sequin-loving heart wants to wear glittery shit, wear it.
And if you don’t have enough glittery shit because you’ve forever relied on one sparkly outfit to get you through the year, flip through the slideshow below. It’s chock-full of sparkly clothes you can wear today, tomorrow, next week and the week after—from December 31 and beyond.
Chloe Metallic Sailor Blouse
Our going-out aesthetic, communicated in a single top.
Chloe metallic sailor blouse, $798 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Sally Lapointe Sequin Chevron Shorts
Because micro shorts look better when they're covered in sequins.
Sally Lapointe sequin chevron shorts, $435 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
New Look Embellished Heel Ankle Boot
Equal parts comfortable and dazzling.
New Look embellished heel ankle boot, $25 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Attico Peplum-Waist Mini Dress
Perfect with ankle boots during the spring and summer. Perfect with tights and ankle boots during the fall and winter.
Attico peplum-waist mini dress, $913 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Santi Beaded Miniaudiere
The ultimate eye-catching accessory.
Santi beaded miniaudiere, $96 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Xavi Embellished Sequin Skirt
Sequins and fringe?
Xavi embellished sequin skirt, $228 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Mary Jane Embellished Pumps
An understated statement shoe. (And a pretty sensible one, too.)
Mary Jane embellished pumps, $815 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Lovers and Friends Raines Skirt
Great as separates. Even better as a matching set.
Lovers and Friends Raines skirt, $168 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Sally Lapointe Sequin Tasseled Skirt
We'd wear this every day if we owned it. Not even kidding.
Sally Lapointe sequin tasseled skirt, $1,550 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Mini Sparkle Booties
Sparkly shoes that won't leave a trail of glitter wherever they go.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker mini sparkle booties, $485 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Club L Sequins Bodycon Dress
Why limit your sequins to one color when you could have them in seven, instead?
Club L sequins bodycon dress, $64 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Sequin Headband
For the minimalist who wants only a pop of sequins—or the maximalist who wants to drip in sequins from head to toe.
Sequin headband, $26 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Sequin Ruffled Skirt
Sparkly ruffles are enough to make our maximalism-loving hearts melt.
Sequin ruffled skirt, $100 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Brognano Sequin Balloon Sleeve T-Shirt
Not your average T-shirt. Not by a long shot.
Brognano sequin ballon sleeve T-shirt, $266 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
MSGM Sequin Asymmetrical Dress
So subtly sequin-covered it almost looks liquefied.
MSGM sequin asymmetrical dress, $470 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Gucci Colorblock Sequin Sandals
How to satisfy your sequin sweet tooth in the simplest way possible.
Gucci colorblock sequin sandals, $980 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Moon Dreamers Eye Dress
Great for music festivals, parties and general head-turning wear.
Moon Dreamers eye dress, $140 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Loyd/Ford Sequin Shorts
A maximalist take on athletic shorts? Don't mind if we do.
Loyd/Ford sequin shorts, $550 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Loeffler Randall Beaded Sequin Flats
Beaded and sequined for ultimate embellishment fun.
Loeffler Randall beaded sequin flats, $155 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
LPA Shirt 193
Like pajamas, but sparkly.
LPA Shirt 193, $139 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
X by NBD Levi Skirt
The sparkliest way to wear white after Labor Day.
X by NBD Levi skirt, $228 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Beaded Candy Box Crossbody
Sequined and sensible.
Beaded Candy Box crossbody, $70 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
MSGM Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Yup, floral sequins are a thing. And, yup, we're here for it.
MSGM sequin-embellished mini dress, $701 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Lulu Frost Sequined Collar
Rainbow. Colorblock. Sequin. Necklace.
Lulu Frost sequined collar, $325 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Alice and Olivia Midi Pencil Skirt
Pretty sure you could wear this with anything. A vibrant knit for daytime wear. A sleek black top for night-out wear. Anything.
Alice and Olivia midi pencil skirt, $795 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Tularosa x Revolve Belinda Top
Sweatpants, rendered sequiny.
Tularosa x Revolve Belinda top, $53 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Sachin and Babi Floral Frame Earrings
A statement earring in shape and texture.
Sachin and Babi floral frame earrings, $295 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Attico Sequin-Embellished Drawstring Pouch
Checked, bedazzled and sequin-covered. A win-win-win.
Attico sequin-embellished drawstring pouch, $244 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
DVF Short-Sleeve Sequin Dress
We'd wear this dress even if it weren't covered in sequins. But now that it is, we want it even more.
DVS short-sleeve sequin dress, $1,020 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Spot Sequin Tee
Sequin polka dots—need I say more?
Spot sequin tee, $30 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Loeffler Randall Berkley Sequin Pumps
From sequin polka dots to polka dots made from sequins.
Loeffler Randall Berkley sequin pumps, $450 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
ASHISH Wednesday Sequin Dress
If Wednesday Addams threw a party.
ASHISH Wednesday sequin dress, $949 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Dries van Noten Square-Toe Pants
Of course Dries van Noten managed to combine sequins and suede and keep things looking bohemian chic.
Dries van Noten square-toe pumps, $450 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.