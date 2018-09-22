StyleCaster
Don’t Wait Until New Year’s to Stock up on Sequin Pieces

Lindsey Lanquist
by
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

There’s a dirty rumor going around in fashion right now, and it’s that sequin pieces should be exclusively reserved for the colder months. Specifically, one day during the colder months: New Year’s Eve.

We’re of the mind that no trend, no matter how seemingly seasonal, should be reserved for one month or another. Sweaters work on summer’s breeziest days. Short shorts can be worn over tights in the fall. And swimwear—OK, you’ve got me there; bikinis definitely only work in hot weather (we’re not in the swimwear-as-outerwear phase just yet), but at least their use stretches across two seasons.

MORE: Stylish Silk Scarves That Are Warmer Than They Look

It’s a shame we’ve worked ourselves into a tizzy over sequin pieces, deeming them appropriate every 364 days and only every 364 days. Not only is it sensible to get more wear out of our most glittery clothing, but it’s also joy-bringing. Sparkly clothes are fun. It’s upsetting to hide them in the back of our closets, only to give them life once a year.

Here at StyleCaster, we’re responding to that logic with a resounding “Pshh.” Our favorite retailers are already selling all kinds of sparkly clothes—and it’s September. We’re not gonna wait until December to buy them, so why should we wait until December to wear them?

MORE: 31 Fast-Fashion and Designer Sweaters That Look Like Thrift-Shop Finds

Whether you’re a maximalist or someone who just derives a lot of joy from wearing sparkly clothes, we feel you. And we’re here to liberate you from this arbitrary sartorial restraint. If your sequin-loving heart wants to wear glittery shit, wear it.

And if you don’t have enough glittery shit because you’ve forever relied on one sparkly outfit to get you through the year, flip through the slideshow below. It’s chock-full of sparkly clothes you can wear today, tomorrow, next week and the week after—from December 31 and beyond.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
Chloe Metallic Sailor Blouse

Our going-out aesthetic, communicated in a single top.

Chloe metallic sailor blouse, $798 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Sally Lapointe Sequin Chevron Shorts

Because micro shorts look better when they're covered in sequins.

Sally Lapointe sequin chevron shorts, $435 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
New Look Embellished Heel Ankle Boot

Equal parts comfortable and dazzling.

New Look embellished heel ankle boot, $25 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Attico Peplum-Waist Mini Dress

Perfect with ankle boots during the spring and summer. Perfect with tights and ankle boots during the fall and winter.

Attico peplum-waist mini dress, $913 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Santi Beaded Miniaudiere

The ultimate eye-catching accessory.

Santi beaded miniaudiere, $96 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Xavi Embellished Sequin Skirt

Sequins and fringe?

Xavi embellished sequin skirt, $228 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Mary Jane Embellished Pumps

An understated statement shoe. (And a pretty sensible one, too.)

Mary Jane embellished pumps, $815 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Lovers and Friends Raines Skirt

Great as separates. Even better as a matching set.

Lovers and Friends Raines skirt, $168 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Sally Lapointe Sequin Tasseled Skirt

We'd wear this every day if we owned it. Not even kidding.

Sally Lapointe sequin tasseled skirt, $1,550 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Mini Sparkle Booties

Sparkly shoes that won't leave a trail of glitter wherever they go.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker mini sparkle booties, $485 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Club L Sequins Bodycon Dress

Why limit your sequins to one color when you could have them in seven, instead?

Club L sequins bodycon dress, $64 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Sequin Headband

For the minimalist who wants only a pop of sequins—or the maximalist who wants to drip in sequins from head to toe.

Sequin headband, $26 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Sequin Ruffled Skirt

Sparkly ruffles are enough to make our maximalism-loving hearts melt.

Sequin ruffled skirt, $100 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Brognano Sequin Balloon Sleeve T-Shirt

Not your average T-shirt. Not by a long shot.

Brognano sequin ballon sleeve T-shirt, $266 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
MSGM Sequin Asymmetrical Dress

So subtly sequin-covered it almost looks liquefied.

MSGM sequin asymmetrical dress, $470 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Gucci Colorblock Sequin Sandals

How to satisfy your sequin sweet tooth in the simplest way possible.

Gucci colorblock sequin sandals, $980 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
Moon Dreamers Eye Dress

Great for music festivals, parties and general head-turning wear.

Moon Dreamers eye dress, $140 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Loyd/Ford Sequin Shorts

A maximalist take on athletic shorts? Don't mind if we do.

Loyd/Ford sequin shorts, $550 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Loeffler Randall Beaded Sequin Flats

Beaded and sequined for ultimate embellishment fun.

Loeffler Randall beaded sequin flats, $155 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
LPA Shirt 193

Like pajamas, but sparkly.

LPA Shirt 193, $139 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
X by NBD Levi Skirt

The sparkliest way to wear white after Labor Day.

X by NBD Levi skirt, $228 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Beaded Candy Box Crossbody

Sequined and sensible.

Beaded Candy Box crossbody, $70 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
MSGM Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress

Yup, floral sequins are a thing. And, yup, we're here for it.

MSGM sequin-embellished mini dress, $701 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Lulu Frost Sequined Collar

Rainbow. Colorblock. Sequin. Necklace.

Lulu Frost sequined collar, $325 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
Alice and Olivia Midi Pencil Skirt

Pretty sure you could wear this with anything. A vibrant knit for daytime wear. A sleek black top for night-out wear. Anything.

Alice and Olivia midi pencil skirt, $795 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
Tularosa x Revolve Belinda Top

Sweatpants, rendered sequiny.

Tularosa x Revolve Belinda top, $53 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Sachin and Babi Floral Frame Earrings

A statement earring in shape and texture.

Sachin and Babi floral frame earrings, $295 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Attico Sequin-Embellished Drawstring Pouch

Checked, bedazzled and sequin-covered. A win-win-win.

Attico sequin-embellished drawstring pouch, $244 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
DVF Short-Sleeve Sequin Dress

We'd wear this dress even if it weren't covered in sequins. But now that it is, we want it even more.

DVS short-sleeve sequin dress, $1,020 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Spot Sequin Tee

Sequin polka dots—need I say more?

Spot sequin tee, $30 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Loeffler Randall Berkley Sequin Pumps

From sequin polka dots to polka dots made from sequins.

Loeffler Randall Berkley sequin pumps, $450 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
ASHISH Wednesday Sequin Dress

If Wednesday Addams threw a party.

ASHISH Wednesday sequin dress, $949 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Dries van Noten Square-Toe Pants

Of course Dries van Noten managed to combine sequins and suede and keep things looking bohemian chic.

Dries van Noten square-toe pumps, $450 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.

