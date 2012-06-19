Karl Lagerfeld Creates $45,000 Collar for Queen’s Jubilee

Karl Lagerfeld has done it again. The notoriously excessive designer and self-proclaimed lover of high collars has created what could be the most expensive collar in fashion history. According to Vogue UK, the collar features 40 carats of black diamonds and a 22.33-carat emerald centerpiece, all priced at £29 000 – more than $45k – with proceeds from the sale reportedly going towards a children’s cancer charity.

The collar was specifically created for Brilliant, a week-long diamond exhibition from June 27th to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year. Other showcase highlights are expected to include an extravagant pair of Bruno Frisoni for Roger Vivier shoes decorated with diamonds and feathers, as well as a diamond chandelier by Solange Azagury Partridge.

But wait, there’s more: Lagerfeld will be donating a signed sketch of his striking one-off collar, which will be available to buy online tomorrow — for those who can afford it.

Image courtesy of Vogue UK