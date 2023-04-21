Spanx’s New Shaping Swimwear Is Wildly Flattering For All Body Types

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wish shapewear extended into other areas of your wardrobe? As luck would have it, Spanx just made that possible with the release of its 9-piece collection of Shaping Swimwear that’s flattering for all body types. That’s right—the shaping technology you know and love now applies to bikinis, one-pieces, skorts and even a swimsuit dress (consider it your go-to exercise dress but made from quick-dry, water-friendly fabric.)

Spanx has long held the title of best in show when it comes to shapewear; its classic undergarment designs snatch the body like no other. Even the brand’s buttery-soft loungewear has been met with equally high praise—I practically lived in the pull-over hoodie and joggers during the pandemic. Therefore, I expect its new water-proof releases to sell out fast.

Each piece is made from textured fabric that brings all-over shaping support, so you can dip in and out of the water (or even sport these on the hottest days of the season) confidently. Other alluring features include removable, invisible bra pads, leg openings that won’t dig into your skin and supportive straps that stay put.

Like previous Spanx drops, I don’t expect stock to stay available for long. If you’re still in need of fresh swimwear for summer, don’t wait. All options are available in sizes extra small through 3X.

Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress

With a flounce skirt for coverage and a soft plunge neckline, this piece is the definition of exercise dress meets swimwear.

Spanx Pique Long Sleeve Swim Shirt

Looking for fuller coverage with a little bit of flare? This long-sleeve peplum top with modern tummy control offers UPF 50+ sun protection. It’s already sold out in black, so hurry.

Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece

Take a bodysuit design and make it out of sun and swim-friendly material, and you’ve got this plunge one-piece.

Pique Shaping Plunge Short Sleeve One Piece

Want the above, but with more arm protection? This one-piece’s flexible layers target your core and arms.

Spanx Pique Plunge Bikini Top

This bikini top reminds me of my favorite bralette styles.

Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom

You can’t get the bikini top without the matching high-rise bikini bottoms. They offer just the right amount of bum coverage while giving the area a nice lift.

Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Skort

Maybe instead of classic bikini bottoms, you want to shake it up with a skort design instead. This swim bottom has a hidden high rise bottom built underneath and a flirty skirt for that feminine flare.

Long Sleeve Swim Shirt

This long-sleeve swim shirt comes in three different stripe designs and a white camo option. It’s perfect for days you just want to lounge in the sun without burning. Plus, it’s one of Spanx founder, Sara Blakely’s favorites.

Spanx Pique Longline Flounce Swim Top