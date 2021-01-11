Spanx’s Extra 30% Off Sale Includes These Celeb-Loved Leather Leggings

Scroll To See More Images

Let me be the first to tell you that real pants are definitely optional in 2021. Put your skinny jeans in storage and say hello to yet another year of working from home in your favorite pairs of leggings. That said, if you feel like your usual pick is looking a little worse for wear these days, it might be time for an upgrade. Luckily, Spanx’s leggings sale has you covered, with an extra 30 percent off all the already-on-sale leggings on their site (plus tons of shapewear selects, too!).

You’ll probably want everything, but allow us to direct your attention to the pair of faux leather moto leggings that seemingly every celebrity has been living in as of late. Lizzo, Hailey Steinfeld, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are just a few of the stars that have been photographed in Spanx’s faux leather leggings over the past few months, so you have no reason not to invest in a pair right now. Faux leather leggings are the best option for when you want both the comfort of your stretchiest sweats and the versatility of your most flattering pair of jeans, making them ideal for everything from running errands to grabbing dinner with your friends.

These iconic leggings aren’t the only thing that you should pick up from this sale, though. The extra 30 percent off applies to everything in the sale section on the Spanx site, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself and revamp your basics for 2021.

Read on for our top picks from the sale, including those iconic moto leggings, a sheer bodysuit and an elevated sports bra that will take your at-home workout routine to the next level. Shop our faves or the entire sale now on the Spanx website, live through January 12.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faux Leather Quilted Leggings

This is the exact pair of faux-leather leggings that tons of your favorite celebs have been spotted in, so basically, you need a pair right now. We don’t make the rules! Wear them with a vintage tee and sneakers for an easy everyday look.

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings

Prepare to do a double take when you see these chic patterned leggings out in public. Style them with a long sweater and ankle boots for a cute cold-weather fit. They really look like pants, so we won’t tell anyone they’re leggings if you don’t.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Show off your personal style on your morning run with these metallic cropped leggings. The copper and gold combo is a welcome upgrade from your go-to all-black pair. Keep the rest of your look simple and really let these pants shine.

Every.Wear Active Mesh Contour Leggings

The mesh paneling on this pair of black leggings means they’re just different enough from your usual pair to warrant adding them to your rotation. They also have a waistband-free design, which means they won’t budge once you get moving.

The Perfect Black Pant

You might actually need to wear real pants one day (sorry!), so let this pair of black trousers be your go-to when that day finally comes. They have a high rise and a slightly-cropped fit that works for either day or night.

Faux Leather Medium Impact Sports Bra

It should come as no surprise that Spanx’s sports bras are just as supportive—and comfortable—as their leggings. This faux-leather bra matches perfectly with the first pair of leggings on this list, so consider buying them both.

Tight-End Tights in Floral Lace

Be honest: when was the last time you bought a pair of tights? They’re having a major moment right now, so it might be worth it to buy a new pair or two this season. This floral lace pair are a modern take on the classic trend.

Sheer Fashion Mesh Thong Bodysuit

This flirty mesh bodysuit is the perfect layering piece for pairing underneath your vintage tee collection. It adds an edgy twist to any look, so feel free to live out your TikTok teen fantasies.

Shape My Day High-Waisted Girl Short

While you don’t need a pair of shaping shorts in your underwear drawer, it can be nice to have one on hand for certain ensembles. This high-waisted option smooths over everything without pinching or rubbing you the wrong way.