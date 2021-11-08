12,000 Shoppers Have Given These Spanx Leather Leggings Dupes A Perfect Rating—Here’s Why

It’s officially leggings season, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s nothing like putting on an oversized cardigan, fluffy slippers, and stretchy pants to make the most of a chilly fall day, especially when those bottoms have some pretty special qualities to them. If you’re a leggings connoisseur like me, you know that there’s one pair that’s the Crème de la Crème: Spanx’s faux leather leggings. The iconic bottoms look sleek as can be and double as pants. Plus, they smooth out your belly and rear as any good shapewear would. They’re loved by shoppers everywhere, and for good reason, but the $100+ price tag is a bit much.

However, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Spanx leather leggings dupes that they say are “identical” to the actual pair—and these cost just $20. The Everbellus leggings have more than 12,000 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers who credit them for a sculpting fit that’s unmatched among other bottoms.

“I never write reviews and I was one click away from buying Spanx $98 pair, but I figured it’s Amazon, free returns, let’s just try them,” explained one five-star reviewer. “Omfg, these are the hottest pants I own for ANY price. And because of the price of I ever snag them I can buy more. They are thick material. I don’t have much cellulite, but come one ladies, most of us have at least some. These pants don’t show any imperfections in my thighs or backside.”

The reasons these Spanx dupes are so beloved are the quality, look, and feel. See, most of the time when you buy a $20 pair of bottoms, you get cheap clothing that won’t last you more than a couple months, but shoppers swear that these leggings are durable and worth every penny.

“Still in love one year and seven months pregnant later!” wrote one reviewer. “These fit as expected in the beginning and had much more give than I realized as I have been able to wear them for the duration of my pregnancy (so far). They have been flattering, don’t roll down, smooth out the edges, and have stayed looking like new for almost a year now!”

These Amazon leggings have the same high-waisted and slimming shape that Spanx’s bottoms do, and come with a shimmering leather-like finish to them that elevated the style just enough that you can wear the leggings from the couch to places like work and dinner. This kind of versatility is ideal for people with calendars that never seem to stop, because you can pull the pants out whenever you need for whatever occasion, all the while knowing that you’re looking hot, hot, hot. Plus, you’ll feel even better in them knowing how much money you saved.

“I did a side by side of these with the Spanx Faux leather leggings. Without telling anyone which were which, EVERYONE picked these,” wrote one reviewer. “I wore them to my company holiday party last night and received SO many compliments. They fit perfect, were super comfortable, and the price can’t be beat.”

Now, excuse us while we go stock up on the only pair of pants we’ll be wearing for these next five months.