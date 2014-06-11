Talk About Skinny Jeans: Spanx is Launching Denim!

Since launching in 2000, Spanx has quickly become one of the most successful apparel startups in recent memory, turning its founder Sara Blakely into a billionaire in the process thanks to a legion of diehard fans who won’t leave home without the shapewear. And now it seems like they also can wear a pair of Spanx jeans on top.

That’s right, ladies Spanx jeans are on the way. In the past, Blakely has said that women have been asking her to create fashion with Spanx technology for years, and we think denim seems like a logical place to start. (What woman doesn’t want a pair of jeans that’ll suck her in as well as shapewear?) The jeans are hitting stores in July, and appear to be a test study for other Spanx apparel that could be in the works.

“I see Spanx as a lifestyle brand that is delighting women in making things fit better and feel better on the body and not just through compression,” Blakely told Women’s Wear Daily. “We’re known for making you look thinner and more toned, but it can just be about a better cut and fit.”

Spanx will debut the new category with two styles to start: the Signature, a high jean with a wide waistband and a side zipper, and the Slim X, a five-pocket jean with a stomach control panel. Both will be available for $148 in skinny, straight, and boot-cut silhouettes.

If these jeans come close to doing what the strapless shaping slip does for us under a dress, we’ll probably be throwing out all our other jeans and starting fresh.