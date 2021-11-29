Spanx’s Site-Wide 20% Off Sale Includes Their Iconic Booty-Lifting Faux Leather Leggings

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to leather leggings of the faux, polyurethane kind, finding a pair that lets you sit down without straining or doesn’t ride up your butt to wedgie hell is not easy. The best pair that has gained cult status, held in high regard by Oprah and approved by none other than Victoria Beckham, is by Spanx, and they’re a rare 20 percent off for Cyber Monday right now! Both Spanx’s site and Nordstrom are having can’t-miss deals on the brand.

Spanx has nailed, to a T, high-waisted faux leather leggings that fit like a (comfy) glove once shimmied into, lending themselves to leg-elongating goodness. The only thing holding most shoppers back is the somewhat pricey $98 price tag—but with Cyber Monday sales, they are now a more wallet-friendly $78.40. It’s not a major discount, but 20 percent adds up, people!

These leggings have a slight sheen, which makes the faux factor more subtle. They beat all cheap-looking, overtly shiny versions, sporting a pebbled rather than smooth pleather-esque texture. They even feel thick and luxurious, belying the nylon and PU material they’re made of.

In true Spanx fashion, the leggings squeeze and lift the butt with logic-defying compression, and the waist-contouring band really holds you in, offering supreme tummy control. Yet, despite all the enfolding and squishing, getting into the leggings requires minimal wiggling thanks to extra-stretchy elasticity.

Ergo it makes perfect sense that the leggings have earned a legion of loyal fans, from bloggers to influencers and celebs. According to a report on E! Online, they’ve been spotted on the likes of Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Tia Mowry and Donatella Versace, to name a few. Our advice is to size up slightly, as they do tend to run small, but fret not—you won’t need to pull a Ross and slather on a powder-lotion paste to get in and out of these.

Another reason we love ’em? Spanx doesn’t leave anyone out—these come in different lengths, from Regular to Petite and Tall, and sizes up to 3X. The contoured booty-shaping design is the butt lift we all need, and the absence of a center seam equals no camel toe, a must for all tightly fitted pants. These can also withstand machine washes without shrinking or crinkling.

You can choose to shop this pair from Nordstrom (where there are tons of other Cyber Monday deals to indulge in) or directly from the Spanx site, where everything is on sale for 20 percent off, including even more faux leather favorites. Read on for a few more and give your booty the Cyber Monday shopping spree it deserves!

Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings

If you’ve already got black faux leather leggings you love, consider this shinier olive green pair with a bit of fun croc texture.