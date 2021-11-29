Jessica Alba Loves This Smoothing, Full-Coverage Bra & It’s Majorly Discounted Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for a new bra is never not a dreadful process of trial and error. It’s complicated and honestly just straight-up annoying figuring out what will be comfortable enough for all-day wear. It’s even worse when what you believed would be a quality bra results in the underwire poking at your side. Because of this, I now err on the side of caution and typically lean on wearing bralettes if I can help it.

So, when I say I discovered a bra I’m actually really looking forward to wearing, you can rest assured I’ve done my research. The Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra is said to be heaven for your boobs and has plenty of celebrity fans that have given their own stamp of approval.

Among the ranks of celebs who swear by this bra are: Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Lauren Conrad, and Kelly Rowland. With the busy schedules all of these ladies go by, it’s hard to believe they’d be wearing anything but the best of the best where it concerns comfort. And after learning more about the bra for myself, it makes total sense why they’ve all been sporting the lingerie.

The full-coverage bra has customized back zones that work to provide an additional level of support without having to experience the painful pressure alongside the straps and band. It’s also highly regarded for its material, which is designed from smoothing hosiery, ensuring the style is just about the softest undergarment you’ll ever put on. The patented all-hosiery back also works to hide and smooth out any bumps on your skin.

And that’s not all. In addition to all of the above features, which honestly won me over at ‘smoothing hosiery,’ the versatile bra also includes a front-closure design that eliminates bulk under clothes. It’s uncomfortable to be dramatically aware of your bra all day, but luckily the methodically designed bra has taken this all into consideration, and we’re willing to bet you won’t even feel like you’re wearing one to begin with.

You can find the bra in seven different neutral shades ranging from nude to navy to black, as well as a flirtier snakeskin pattern. And my larger chested girls will be happy to know that the bra goes up to size DDD. While this bra will typically retail at $68, Spanx’s sitewide Cyber Monday sale boils down to the reduced price of $54.

And while you shop Alba’s beloved bra, you might as well check out Spanx’s other ultra soft attire on sale now. Spanx’s The Perfect Pant even made it to Oprah’s List of Favorite Things back in 2019. The entire website is 20 percent off, so why not splurge a little? You deserve it.