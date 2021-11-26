Spanx’s Booty-Lifting Faux Leather Leggings Are a Rare 20% Off, & We’re Getting in Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to leather leggings of the faux, polyurethane kind, finding a pair that lets you sit down without straining or riding up your butt-to-wedgie hell is not easy. The best pair that has gained cult status, held in high regard by Oprah and approved by none other than Victoria Beckham, is by Spanx, and they’re a rare 20% off for Black Friday RN. Both Spanx’s site and Nordstrom are having can’t-miss deals on the brand.

Spanx has nailed, to a T, high-waisted faux leather leggings that fit like a (comfy) glove once shimmied into, lending itself to leg-elongating goodness. The only thing holding most shoppers back is the somewhat pricey $98 price tag, but with Black Friday sales, they are now a much more wallet-friendly $78.40.

These leggings have a slight sheen, which makes the faux factor more subtle. They surely beat all those cheap-looking, overtly shiny versions—they also sport a pebbled rather than pleather-esque texture. They even feel thick and luxurious, belying the nylon and PU material they’re made of. In true Spanx fashion, the leggings squeeze and lift the butt with logic-defying compression, and the waist-contouring band really holds you in, offering supreme tummy control. Yet, despite all the enfolding and squishing, getting into the leggings requires minimal wiggling thanks to extra-stretchy elasticity.

Ergo it makes perfect sense that the leggings have earned a legion of loyal fans, from bloggers to influencers and celebs. According to a report on E! Online, they’ve been spotted on the likes of Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Tia Mowry and Donatella Versace, to name a few. Our advice is to size down slightly, as they do tend to run small, but fret not — you won’t need to pull a Ross and slather on a powder-lotion paste to get in and out of these.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx doesn’t leave anyone out — these come in different lengths, from Regular to Petite and Tall, and sizes up to 3X. The contoured booty-shaping design is the butt lift we all need, and the absence of a center seam equals no camel toe, a must for all tightly fitted pants. These can also withstand machine washes without shrinking or crinkling.

Leather leggings are such a fashion staple in any season, a trend that hasn’t faltered for years. And sometimes, the faux options are the best, beating out even the real leather versions in fit and flatter. Head over to Spanx or Nordstrom to get yourself a pair before the deal goes away forever!