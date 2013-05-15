Spanx Founder and Billionaire Sara Blakely Pledges Half Her Fortune To Charity

In today’s ultimate good deed, shapewear queen and Spanx founder Sara Blakely has just become the first female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, an initiative started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet in 2010 that encourages the world’s richest people to give at least half their wealth to charity, reported Forbes. Blakely—who’s worth a whopping $1 billion—became the world’s youngest female billionaire last year at the age of 42.

“Since I was a little girl I have always known I would help women,” Blakely wrote in her pledge letter. “At Spanx, we say it’s our goal to make the world a better place, one butt at a time. With this pledge my goal is to make the world a better place…one woman at a time.”

Blakely’s story is seriously amazing, as she started Spanx less than 15 years ago with an investment of just $5,000. At the time, Blakely—a young graduate of Florida State University—was annoyed that she couldn’t find pantyhose to withstand Florida’s humidity without rolling up. So she packed up everything, moved to Atlanta, and founded Spanx with her life savings. Now it’s the largest and most recognizable shapewear brand in the world. Kudos to her for giving back!

