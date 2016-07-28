13 Recipes That—Score!—Combine Spaghetti and Salad

We don’t eff around when it comes to pasta, but the stuff can be pretty heavy during the sticky summer months. A viable solution? Spaghetti salad! OK fine, it’s still pasta, but mixing it with seasonal veggies, fresh herbs, and homemade dressing has to count for something right?

Whether you’re headed to a cookout this weekend or just want to whip up something to go with tonight’s fish or chicken, spaghetti salad will get the job done and then some. Ahead, 13 flavorful recipes that are easy as they are summery.