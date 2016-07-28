StyleCaster
13 Recipes That—Score!—Combine Spaghetti and Salad

by
We don’t eff around when it comes to pasta, but the stuff can be pretty heavy during the sticky summer months. A viable solution? Spaghetti salad! OK fine, it’s still pasta, but mixing it with seasonal veggies, fresh herbs, and homemade dressing has to count for something right?

Whether you’re headed to a cookout this weekend or just want to whip up something to go with tonight’s fish or chicken, spaghetti salad will get the job done and then some. Ahead, 13 flavorful recipes that are easy as they are summery.

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Salad

Cafe Delites

California Spaghetti Salad

The Recipe Critic

Spaghetti Salad with Pesto and Veggies

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Asian Spaghetti Salad

Creme de la Crumb

Spaghetti Salad with Italian Dressing

Kitchen Gidget

Spiralized Spaghetti Salad

Destination Dish

Zucchini Spaghetti Salad with Burst Tomatoes and Avocadoes

Pinch of Yum

Spaghetti Salad with Corn Salsa

The Veg Life

Spaghetti Salad with Garlic and Almonds

Cook Republic

Zucchini Pasta Salad with Veggies

Veggies Don't Bite

Spaghetti Salad with Arugula and Roasted Peppers

Worth Cooking

Spaghetti Salad with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Flavor Moasic

Spaghetti Salad with Onions, Peppers, Cheese and Tomatoes

Six Sisters Stuff

