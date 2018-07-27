Literally Just 21 Photos of the Dreamiest Spa Bathrooms We’ve Ever Seen

When it comes time to decorate a new apartment, most people start with the living room, the bedroom or maybe even the kitchen (if it’s particularly pretty). But me, I always direct my focus toward the bathroom.
Though tiny and potentially dingy, the bathroom is where you spend a ton of your time. And if your go-to cure for a bad day is anything like mine, you value the rejuvenative power of a hot bath. Trust me when I say: Nothing ruins a spa-worthy bath like a not-so-spa-worthy bathroom.
Unless you’re going full reno, you probably have little control over the tiles on your bathroom floor, the shape of your tub or the color of your shower. But you can control pretty much everything else.
You can get a luxurious bath mat your toes can sink into every time you step out of the shower. You can line your tub in candles or crystals to create an incredibly relaxing environment. And sunlight permitting, you can fill the room with plants that will make your day feel a little brighter every time you go to check your makeup or fix your hair.
Bathrooms don’t have to be dim, gross places we eschew at all costs. They can be beautiful oases that help us wind down in moments of stress.
Ahead, you’ll find 21 of the dreamiest, most wonderful spa bathrooms I’ve ever laid eyes on. Because you’ll want to do a little research before setting out to redecorate your space. And even if you’re not convinced it’s time to spa-ify your bathroom just yet, you can spare a few minutes to drool over these incredibly stunning bathrooms.
A free-standing round tub? Candles? Plants? A tray of hot towels on the floor? I'm drooling.
Photo:
Cleveland and Courage.
OK, so you probably can't pick up your house and put it in an idyllic mountain-filled setting. But there's no harm in fantasizing about it, right?
Photo:
Rooms of Inspiration.
No spa bathroom is complete without a bath tray you can line with candles, plants and other trinkets.
Photo:
Dune Im.
Step 1: Line your tub with candles. Step 2: Carve out literal holes in the wall and line those with candles.
Photo:
Powder White.
Because "dark and cozy" isn't the only appropriate spa bathroom aesthetic.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Nothing sets a scene like a stream of water flowing from the skylight on your bathroom ceiling.
Photo:
Home Dit.
The easiest way to make your bathroom look more glamorous: Decorate with all white everything. (And a couple plants, of course.)
Photo:
Design Platform.
A quick reminder that a printed rug can brighten up any bathroom—no matter how tiny.
Photo:
Apartment Therapy.
Everything about this—the dark wood lining the walls and floor, the stones lying under the free-standing tub, the massive tree in the background—is straight-up spa bathroom perfection.
Photo:
Pinterest.
A bathtub overlooking the ocean? The stuff of my wildest spa bathroom dreams.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Even the back-thumbed among us can take advantage of the plant-filled views outside our windows.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Why not put a water spout into your bathroom wall? Or put a daybed next to your tub?
Photo:
Casa Tres Chic.
Proof you don't need to renovate your bathroom to turn it into a paradise.
Photo:
Design Sponge.
Nothing makes a space feel bigger like a massive mirror.
Photo:
L'Essenziale.
Photo:
Hotel Caesar Augustus.
I'm not gonna lie—if this was my bathroom, I'd literally never leave it.
Photo:
Luxury Dale.
Quick reminder that even if you don't have the energy to redecorate your bathroom, you can always drop a few rose petals in the tub and call it a day.
Photo:
Phuket Rent House.
The perfect blend of wood, stone and greenery.
Photo:
@house.interior.design/Instagram.
Proof a few plants and candles can go a long way.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Alternatively, the more plants the merrier, right?
Photo:
Petit Lau Inc.