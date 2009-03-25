Southern Fried Glory at Billy Reid

Fried catfish, hush puppies, and cole slaw were on hand to celebrate Billy Reid’s fall collection at his Bond Street store last night. And, Reid wasn’t the only one celebrating. The fare was flown in from Middendorf’s in Reid’s native Louisianna which is celebrating their 75th anniversary.

The restaurant is located on a pass between Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, right in between Reid’s home in Amite, Louisianna and New Orleans. While the fried catfish is the restaurant’s specialty—according to owner Karen Pfeifer, they serve almost 2,000 lbs a week of Auntie Josie’s original recipe—”I usually go straight for the gumbo, or a shrimp po’ boy, but I’ve had more catfish than I can count,” Reid said of the offerings.

Alt-country band The Railbirds also took over the space for a short set, after finishing off a heathly dose of catfish, of course.

Stop by Billy Reid at 54 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012 to see his collection of modern classics for women and easy-going, but refined pieces for men.

And be sure to watch out for an up-coming Designer Profile on Reid himself on StyleCaster.