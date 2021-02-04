Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Rumors Alex Rodriguez Cheated on Jennifer Lopez With Her

Her side of the story. Southern Charm‘s Madison responded to rumors Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez with her. Rumors have been swirling about Madison and A-Rod’s affair since the first part of the Southern Charm season 7 reunion aired on Thursday, January 28.

During the episode, Madison’s costar Craig Conover claimed that she “flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player,” who is married and “very famous.” Madison denied the rumors, telling Craig, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” Fans speculated that the “ex-MLB player” in question is Rodriguez, who retired from the New York Yankees in 2016. Rodriguez also has a home in Miami, and while he isn’t married, he has been engaged to J-Lo since March 2019. Fans also noticed that A-Rod liked an Instagram photo of Madison’s over the summer. (He has since unliked the post.) He’s also faced cheating accusations before.

In an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, February 3, Madison broke her silence on rumors she had an affair with A-Rod behind J-Lo’s back. In the interview, Madison denied that she and A-Rod ever had a “physical relationship.” She told the newspaper that she and Rodriguez have “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” “That’s the truth,” she said. “[We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

She continued, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” As for the content of their conversations, Madison said that the calls were “innocent.” Though didn’t reveal when her calls with A-Rod happened, she said that the rumors took off because she “told the wrong person” she had been in contact with A-Rod. “It was like a game of telephone,” she said. “All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now.”

During the Southern Charm reunion, Madison showed the cast and host Andy Cohen showed her contact history with A-Rod, though the show blurred out the name. “[I] told them they couldn’t use that,” Madison said. As for why she’s spoke out about the rumors, Madison told Page Six, “I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Sources close to A-Rod also told Page Six that he and Madison have never met in person. “Alex and Jennifer are very happy. They’re together and building a house in Miami Beach,” one insider said.

Madison’s response comes after her costar Danni Baird told the podcast “Reality Life With Kate Casey” on Wednesday that Madison claimed to have FaceTimed with A-Rod. “Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard…[LeCroy] had told me they were FaceTiming or something,” Danni said. “I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m.