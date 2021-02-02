‘Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Rumors She Dated Jay Cutler to ‘Spite’ Austen

After much speculation, Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy responded to Jay Cutler’s dating rumors—and she came prepared to defend herself.

The South Carolina native, 30, and the former footballer, 37, first sparked romance rumors in early January. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” a source told Us Weekly on January 8, noting at the time that “they’re having fun getting to know each other.” News of their rumored romance came just weeks after LeCroy claimed that her on-again, off-again relationship with Southern Charm castmate and ex, Austen Kroll, was over. But according to Kroll, 33, the reality star started dating Cutler to spite him after he began spending time with the ex-NFL star’s estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari.

In a Monday, February 1 sneak peek of Southern Charm‘s reunion episode, LeCroy claims that she only began speaking to Cutler when he was planning a trip to Charleston—and not because Kroll was friends with Cavallari. Castmate Craig Conover, however, suggested that LeCroy “hates” that he and Kroll are close to the Very Cavallari star. “You commented on Kristin Cavallari’s f**king picture because you hate that we’re friends now,” he told LeCroy during the clip.

As for whether Kroll ever dated Cavallari—who was last linked to comedian Jeff Dye before sparking rumors of a reconciliation with Cutler—the Southern Charm star insisted that he did not. He did admit, however, that he and Conover were still planning a visit to her in Nashville. But they weren’t the only ones headed that way. In the clip, host Andy Cohen went on to call out LeCroy for planning to visit Cutler, too.

LeCroy, for her part, defended her interactions with Cutler by showing Cohen their DMs. “This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is,” Cohen read. “She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant.”

Cohen continued: “She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’ That’s flirty with a winky emoji! And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?'”

LeCroy snatched the phone away from Cohen before he could share more details—so it seems those looking for answers in the Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari, and Madison LeCroy saga will just have to tune into Thursday’s reunion episode to find out more.

The Southern Charm reunion airs Thursday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

