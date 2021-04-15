Madison’s ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star Says She ‘Feels Bad’ For J-Lo After A-Rod Affair Rumors

Team J-Lo. Southern Charm‘s Cameron Eubanks reacted to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup, and “feels bad” for J-Lo after rumors that A-Rod had an affair with her Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, April 15, Cameron, who starred on Southern Charm from season 1 to 6, expressed her sympathy for both Lopez and Madison’s ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, after allegations about Madison and A-Rod’s affair at the reality TV series’ season 7 reunion. “It’s pretty crazy,” Cameran said. “I feel bad for Austen. I feel bad for J. Lo, but crazy!”

Cameran also said that she didn’t see Austen and Madison, who split in December 2020 after two years, making it. “I never saw them making it. Like I always told Austen, ‘I don’t think we’re going to be dancing at y’all’s wedding,'” Cameran said. “They were just two different people.”

At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

Cameran’s interview comes after Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed on April 15 that they had split after four years together. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, started dating in 2017. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement to TODAY. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Hours before his split from Lopez made the news, Rodriguez posted a video on his Instagram Story of him panning over photos of him and his ex as Coldplay’s “Fix You” played in the background. The photos included shots of Lopez and Rodriguez together with their kids, as well as a framed picture of their initials in the sand surrounded by a heart. Lopez, for her part, has remained silent on social media.