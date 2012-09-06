Sounds From The Front Row, Volume 6: Your Soundtrack for NYFW

It’s finally here, the week that’s more of a marathon than a sprint (with runners lacing up their best Brian Atwoods instead of sneakers): New York Fashion Week.

Since not all of us will be in New York for the occasion — or will have invites, for that matter — we’re bringing the front row to you with our sixth edition of StyleCaster’s Sounds from the Front Row.

For the sixth season running, our go-to music man, DJ Mick Boogie has mixed up a special soundtrack to the shows that you can enjoy whether you’re on the front row or sitting on your couch. If you’re not familiar with Mick from past seasons, he’s the creator of Viva La Hova. Recreated by Coldplay and Jay-Z at The Grammys, Mick’s jam is referenced as Gwyneth’s favorite soundtrack for traveling in style – pretty sweet, right?

Mick’s been quite busy since last season too, playing everywhere from the Olympics to the Playboy Mansion, but he’s back just for us to compile and mix fresh tracks from some of our favorite artists like Geographer and Drake — just the kind of music you’ll need to power through this crazy, fabulous week.

Whether you’re buzzing between Milk Studios and Lincoln Center or you’re staying up late following StyleCaster’s up-to-the-nanosecond tweets, let this soundtrack be your one-stop-shop for energy and inspiration. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? Happy listening!

Click here to download the free album and check out the full list of tracks below!

Hey Bloggers you can share Sounds From The Front Row VI with your fans by linking back to the download!