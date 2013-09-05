Sounds From the Front Row, Volume 8: Your Soundtrack to NYFW



Yes, that’s right, people—it’s that time again! New York Fashion Week is upon us, and even if you won’t be caught up in the hustle and bustle of the big event, you can feel like you’re a part of it thanks to our brand new mixtape, Sounds From the Front Row, Volume 8.

With songs chosen by StyleCaster staffers and expertly mixed by MICK (formerly Mick Boogie), this is not one to miss. And, as an added bonus, MICK has decided to launch his new website today to coincide with the release of SFTFR8. Check it out here!

Stream the mixtape and download it below—and take a look back at the last seven Sounds From the Front Row mixtapes here!

Playlist:

1) Christian Rich: SFTFR8 Intro

2) Party Supplies: Going Back To New York

3) Viceroy & WhiteNoize: Only Takes (Original Mix)

4) Classixx: Into The Valley (Julio Bashmore Remix)

5) Disclosure f/ Aluna George: White Noise (Friend Within Remix)

6) Sky Ferreira: Everything Is Embarrassing (MK Remix)

7) Toyboy & Robin: Jaded (Amtrac Remix)

8) Waze & Odyssey: Love That Burns Hot Enough

9) Storm Queen: Look Right Through (MK Dub III)

10) Bondax: Gold (Moon Boots Remix)

11) Portugal. The Man: Purple Yellow Red & Blue (Passion Pit Remix)

12) Kavinsky: ProtoVision (Blood Orange Remix)

13) Fe: Time

14) Daft Punk: Doin’ It Right (Bird Peterson Remix)

15) Lorde: Royals (The Weeknd Remix)

16) Adrian Younge: Sirens

17) Chance The Rapper: Everybody’s Something

18) Tegan and Sara: Closer (Until the Ribbon Breaks Remix)

19) Hucci: Phoenix

20) The Weeknd & Drake: Live For