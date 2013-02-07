Sounds from the Front Row, Volume 7: Your SoundTrack to NYFW

Didn’t get your invite to Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2013 collection debut on Saturday? Not seated next to Leandra at Lincoln Center next week?

Never fear: For those who can’t make it to the front row (or even Fashion Week) this season, StyleCaster is bringing the front row to you with our seventh edition of Sounds from the Front Row.

For the seventh season running, one of the city’s most in-demand DJ talents, Mick Boogie, has produced a soundtrack that features all the energy and style of the New York runways, featuring a playlist conceptualized by StyleCaster’s own team members. A few impressive facts about Mr. Boogie: Mick has provided the soundtrack to A-list events across the globe, including Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong, and of course, New York City. He has also collaborated with Jay-Z, Eminem, and Cold Play—to name a few.

Whether you’re indulging in street style inspiration from Lincoln Center or staying up late following StyleCaster’s tweets from the runway, let this soundtrack complete your whole NYFW experience.

Track List to Sounds from the Front Row, Vol. 7

1) Yonas Michael & Body Language: SFTFR7 Intro

2) Keys N Krates & Grandtheft: Give Me The Night

3) Niki & The Dove: DJ Ease My Mind (Body Language Remix)

4) Fare Soldi: Frum Frum

5) Terry Urban f/ Aaliyah: Inside Out

6) Rolling Stones: Under My Thumb (King Most Redirection)

7) Santigold: The Keepers (The Knocks Remix)

8) Ben Pearce: What I Might Do (Anthony’s Moving To Brooklyn Edit)

9) The xx : Sunset (Jamie xx Edit)

10) Solange: Locked In Closets

11) RAC f/ Penguin Prison: Hollywood (The Magician Remix)

12) Django Django: Default (Mr. Mitsuhirato Edit)

13) Chromatics: Lady (G.González Edit)

14) Jessie Ware: No To Love (Ewan Pearson’s Permissive Society Remix)

15) Ellie Goulding: Anything Could Happen (Birdy Nam Nam Remix)

16) The Heavy: What Makes A Good Man (Kenny Dope remix)

17) Crookers f/ Yelle: Cooler Couleur

18) Body Language: I’m A Mess

19) Big Boi f/ A$AP Rocky & Phantogram: Lines

20) Tears For Fears: Ideas As Opiates (Peel Session)

21) Nickelus F & Drake: Number 15

22) Skrillex: Leaving

23) Cat Power f/ Angel Haze: Manhattan (Ryan Hemsworth remix)

24) Mr. Little Jeans: The Suburbs (Arcade Fire Cover)