Channel Your Inner Catwalk with Our NYFW Mixtape: Sounds From The Front Row, Vol. 9

To keep up with the maddening pace of New York Fashion Week, you need more than just a great outfit (and a steady stream of caffeine): you need great tunes, and we’ve got just the thing.

Ladies and gents, may we present the 9th edition of our bass-pumping, hip-strutting, twerk-friendly mixtape, Sounds From The Front Row. Volume 9 features 49 minutes of catwalk-inspired music produced by legendary DJ and mixtape composer Mick (who has worked with everyone from Beyonce to Jimmy Choo), and new music from Blood Orange, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rufus, Tensnake, Chance The Rapper, and more.

You can stream the entire compilation below, or you can download it (for free!) on Mick’s website. Want more Sounds From the Front Row? You can find all nine editions of our bi-annual mixtape here. Now get your strut on!