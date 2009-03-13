Sounding Off On Military Coats

I was perusing the street style on Garance Doré and fell instantly in love with all of the military style jackets. My grandfather was in the military and I vaguely remember visiting him in Vietnam a few times. I can honestly say I only remember two things about those trips – the terrifying feeling of being in a helicopter and the shiny military buttons on his trench coat. There is something about military coats and jackets that feel both serious and playful. I’m really into them again. What are your thoughts? Actually, you don’t even have to tell me because I know you are all dreaming for the Balmain version. See, I am really getting to know you. Here are some more beautiful inspiration pics courtesy of Garance Doré.