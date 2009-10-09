Soulja Boy: “Video Filming” Goes Awry, Ends in Arrest

Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested in Stockbridge, Georgia near Atlanta after the police responded to a “complaint about a group of youths milling around the house, which appeared to be abandoned,” according to CNN.com. (Side note: “Youths”?? “Milling”?? Oh CNN… Why do you act as if it’s still 1920 when the talkie pictures only cost 20 cents and came with a slice of pie?) Allegedly these ruffians were gathered to film a video but no details on whether or not it was related to Soulja Boy’s music.

Meanwhile, 19 year old Soulja Boy was among nearly 40 people–half of whom, including Soulja–fled the scene. However, Soulja Boy came back to retrieve his car and was promptly arrested. A second man reportedly tried to salvage his car but instead was arrested for carrying eight $100 counterfeit bills in the car.

Soulja Boy left jail yesterday after posting a $550 bond.

Ummm I’m sorry but isn’t Soulja Boy still riding on all that cash, “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” flow? Your single went triple platinum with over 4.1 million digital downloads and your idea of a good time is to hang with a 40 person entourage around seemingly abandoned homes? I can think of at least eight better ways to spend my time and (lots of) money and none involve something abandoned and all involve a Moon Walk.