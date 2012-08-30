Sotheby’s To Auction Brooke Astor’s Famed Treasures

New York socialite Brooke Astor was known for many things during her heydey—her 14-room Park Avenue duplex that included a ballroom, philanthropic endeavors supporting the arts and a panache for dinner parties that drew the likes of Presidents and glitterati. Towards the end of her life she also became known for a family dispute around her finances (a battle between her son and grandson). Following her death in 2007, Astor left behind two houses worth of precious antiques including Qing dynasty lacquer furniture and a jade and diamond Cartier clock.

Sotheby’s will auction off 901 lots of jewelry, art and furniture on September 24 and September 25, with the auction benefiting some of the causes that Astor championed during her lifetime including the New York Public Library, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Animal Medical Center.

The auction catalogue offers a rare glimpse into the world of an Astor. A Van Cleef & Arpels carved ivory elephant studded with rubies and emeralds is expected to fetch between $6,00 to $8,000. A lot of master drawings including the works of Tiepolo, Boucher and Canalettos is expected to bring in between $300,000 to $500,000. Floral Louis XV chairs are expected to fetch between $12,000 to $18,000.

In an era when the likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are considered socialites, getting a piece of Astor’s former glory has never seemed more appealing.