Sorry Britney: Madonna Replaced You With Miley Cyrus in Altered VMA Photo

In 2003, Madonna made the world collectively freak out when she famously infamously kissed pop stars du jour Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera ON THE LIPS during a performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (we were so provincial 11 years ago, no?) Now, it seems the Material Girl Bye Felicia-d Britney in favor of a sihny new plaything.

On Monday, the 56-year-old icon posted a photoshopped image of herself at the VMAS, replacing Britney with Miley Cyrus, along with the caption ‘Dat unaplogeticb****kiss’ #rebelhearts.’

Burn.

Maybe this is Madonna’s version of a mid-life crisis: Miley is younger, sexually liberated, and generates more headlines than Britney at this stage, and Madonna is known for latching onto the “it” artist of the moment.

Right about now, poor Britney’s probably like “she couldn’t have gotten a Porsche?!”

To be fair, Miley posted the snap hours before with the caption ‘@madonna dat bitch DAT.’

Since December 28, the Wrecking Ball artist has been engaged in an Instagram lovefest with Madonna, making us wonder if a collaboration is in the works. As long as they don’t recreate “Me Against the Music.”