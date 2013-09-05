NYFW Must-Haves From Fashion Bloggers Sorelle in Style

Jilly & Sally are the founders and authors of a NYC based fashion blog called Sorelle in Style. Not only that, they’re sisters! They’re best known for their style and DIY projects such as The Jewelry Organizer. In true sisterly fashion, they share laughter, stories, secrets, and clothes. Because at the end of the day, “we’re all sisters in style.”
It’s that time of year when New York Fashion Week fever starts to kick in: Waiting for the first glimpse of the madness inside (and outside!) Lincoln Center, seeing what we’ll all be wearing come spring, and, of course, seeing all the inspiring street style taking place all week long.
While we can only guess what next season’s most coveted trends will be, we’ve compiled a list of must-have items to help survive the busy week in style.
Check out the slideshow for our NYFW must-haves!
For more information on our relationship with Tide Pods: cmp.ly/3
No matter how "comfortable" we trick ourselves into thinking our shoes are, Fashion Week definitely takes a toll on our feet. These foldable flats tuck away into the tiniest of bags, and are perfect for between-show dashes around the city. Sophia Flats; $35; at butterflytwists.com
When juggling your iPhone, MetroCard, show programs, and iced coffee simultaneously, a clutch isn't an option. This structured shoulder bag will keep you hands-free, and help you score some serious style points. Grace Shoulder Bag; $1,330; at stellamccartney.com
There is nothing more frightening during Fashion Week than a low battery alert on your cell. Pop one of these mini lifesavers in your bag and stay out of the red zone. Printed Backup Battery; $40; at jcrew.com
For those frenzied 9 a.m. show mornings where you barely have time to get dressed (let alone put on makeup), a bold, bright lip will carry you through. Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Colour in 19 Gabrielle; $34; at chanel.com
We all have a go-to piece in our wardrobe. When it's on rotation during Fashion Week, Tide Pods will keep it looking fresh. Its 3-in-1 cleaning, stain-fighting, and brightening power takes the hassle out of laundry and keeps clothes street style-ready. Tide Pods Detergent; at tide.com
Time flies during Fashion Week: Make sure you pack a snack. These Kind bars are a delicious (and healthy!) choice to fill you up between meals. KIND Bars; at kindsnacks.com
Jot down your schedule and other important reminders in this cheeky little notebook. It never hurts to have a backup just in case your phone fails you! Smythson Jump for Joy Notebook; $80; at net-a-porter.com
You never know who you might meet at the tents. Keep business cards organized and at the ready with this card case. Flap Business Card Case; $45; at dooney.com
New York weather can be painfully unpredictable. Should rain strike, preserve your blowout and your outfit with this mini umbrella. Totes Signature Travel Umbrella; $28; at totes-isotoner.com
Let's be honest, Fashion Week is exhausting. On those rare moments when sleep is an option, super comfy PJs are a must. Gisele PJ Set; $115; at shopbop.com