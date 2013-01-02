Want: The Coolest Pair of Sorel Duck Boots For Less Than $150

What: Arguably the coolest pair of waterproof duck boots we’ve seen in a long time.

Why: You know those women who always seem to look perfectly pulled together in the pouring rain or in the slippery snow? Yeah, that’s not us. Which is why we’re all about anything that allows us to stay dry and look cool in inclement weather.

These boots—made by trusted brand Sorel—offer a slightly more modern take on the classic duck boot (no laces, full-grain leather), and are super-light on your feet. Plus, that eye-catching red heel had us at hello.

How: For the ultimate outdoorsy-chic effect on nasty days, rock these duck boots with a pair of blue jeans, an oversize fisherman sweater layered over a flannel, and a parka. For a more streamlined take, try a pair of super-skinny jeans and whichever coat you’re wearing this season, whether it’s an oversize overcoat, a peacoat, or a cozy cocoon style. Just don’t forget your umbrella.

Sorel Slimpack Riding Glow Boot, $130; at Sorel