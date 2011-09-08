The Sophisticate: Jenni Kayne Spring 2012

Fashion Week opened yesterday to soggy conditions, which had many of us re-prioritizing our events schedules. But-come hell or high water-nothing was keeping me from attending the presentation for one of my favorite designers: Jenni Kayne.

As I walked through the lovely space on Washington Street, I couldn’t help but audibly exclaim, “Oh, my goodness! Soooo good!”

The collection was Jenni’s signature—a refined, subtle interpretation of classic American sportswear. Kayne, who was raised in California which no doubt inspired her uncomplicated design sensibility says she aims to make, “…super-chic, easy to wear clothes. Nothing tricky, nothing precious, just good clothes that work for you.”

And that is precisely what she achieved yesterday.

The Spring 2012 collection which Jenni described to Style.com as, “country-club chic combined with urban athleticism” would be suitable for a debutante yet cool enough for a hipster.

The collection for Spring is sleek as ever—”athletic” boxy cuts alongside feminine classics such as pencil skirts spun in luxe fabrications with a pop of uber-preppy fruit punch hues.

Season after season Kayne proves she understands the difference between trend and taste, which is why her pieces are timeless. “My customer loves fashion,” she says. “But she wants clothes that she’ll go back to again and again. And that’s what I want to give her.”

Mission accomplished, Kayne.

[Photographs courtesy of WWD]