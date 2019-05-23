Sophie Turner Wore Mom Jeans on the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Red Carpet, Proving the Trend Is Actually Cool AF

Imagine coming off the high of ending one of the most-watched shows in history and immediately attending premieres for the feature film in which you’re starring this summer. That’s the actual life of Sansa Stark—er, Sophie Turner, and I’m truly impressed at how the actress’ career is skyrocketing. On Wednesday night, mere days after the series finale of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner attended the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in the UK. She’s in full press mode, y’all, but Turner isn’t making any compromises when it comes to her personal style.

While red carpet premieres and events are typically ones at which stars don the fanciest of gowns and chic pantsuits, Sophie Turner went a different direction. Rather than wear the classic red carpet garb, Turner posed for the cameras in mom jeans (!!) and a crop top. The Louis Vuitton outfit—yes, you read that correctly—featured high-waisted jeans with white piping and a surprisingly sophisticated white and metallic crop top. It’s the cool-girl aesthetic we all crave in an actually attainable way. I mean, I can’t necessarily afford a Louis Vuitton look, but I can sure as hell whip up a chic mom jeans and crop top ensemble. Does that mean I’m ready to walk the red carpet?! (The answer is yes.)

Emotions have been whirling since the series finale of Game of Thrones, but Sophie Turner has work to do. She stars as the titular role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix—just another upcoming Marvel film slated to be extremely popular. I mean, Game of Thrones *and* a Marvel film? If Turner’s acting career keeps up as it has been, we’re looking at one of the next extremely big movie stars. And if that means more red carpet ~lewks~ I can potentially emulate with items in my closet, I’ll be one happy gal.