Sophie Turner Was Pressured to Lose Weight While Filming ‘Game Of Thrones’

The pressure to win the Iron Throne is already burdensome, but someone told Sophie Turner to lose weight during Game of Thrones filming and we’re horrifed. The Dark Pheniox actress has always been candid about her mental health struggles and the anxiety that she has felt from living her life under a microscope. Now–the newlywed just opened up about spiraling after she was asked to lose weight. The audacity of some of these Hollywood executives is truly mind-boggling.

In the June issue of Marie Claire Australia –the 23-year-old explained that being asked to shed pounds only added to the dark thoughts she was already experiencing. She said,

I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well. My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera.

Thankfully –no one at HBO or GoT was responsible for body shaming the actress (and honestly we hope Soph puts them on blast if they were). Marie Claire reports that the pressure came from other film and television studios where Turner had projects housed.

Leaning on her now-husband Joe Jonas and her close friends and family –Turner credits the one thing that got her through this dark time. THERAPY.

She told Marie Claire, “Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough,” she says. “I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that.”

These days, the Game Of Thrones actress–who is still planning a Parisian wedding with her hubby this summer is in a much better place. She told Dr. Phil, “I love myself now, or more than I used to. I’m now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more.”

The body-shaming that women, in particular, experience has got to stop. We’re just glad celebrities, and public figures like Turner aren’t afraid to speak out against it.