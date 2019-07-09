Umm…Sophie Turner’s Wedding Gown Cost A Whopping 350 Hours Of Time & Thank Goodness

We waited the whole summer for this magical moment: Sophie Turner walking down the aisle. The Game of Thrones actress walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière. And Turner’s wedding dress reportedly took 350 hours to make. Wowza! Only the best for this bride and her Jonas Brother groom. The actress usually opts for a sleek, modern look when it comes to her wardrobe. But this time she went with a full ballgown look—a dress fit for a…wait for it…queen! Very fitting considering the way things turned out for her character on GOT, amiright? The full-skirted ballgown was silk gazer and floral embroidered tulle. She paired the traditional princess look with a plunging v-neckline. Sexy and sweet with a splash of sophisticated grace? The perfect combination.

We think it’s safe to say secrets aren’t the easiest thing for Joe Jonas and Turner to keep! Their surprise Las Vegas ceremony was thrown up on Instagram Live by the one and only Diplo. And while they kept it a secret until the actual ceremony (officiated by Elvis, of course), the same can’t exactly be said for their big event in France. Details of this wedding started leaking months ago, and especially in the days leading up to the ceremony. But they embraced this and shared a photo of their ceremony on their own…get ahead of the leaks, you know? Turner, Jonas and many of their friends and family posted the same gorgeous photo of the newly-weds. The couple can be seen recessing from their ceremony, photographs by BAZAAR Bride Top Photographer, Corbin Gurkin. The flower petals are everything 😍.

According to WWD, Louis Vuitton explained that Turner’s stunning gown took 350+ hours to create in their Paris atelier, located on Place Vendome. The gown needed many hours of handiwork because of the construction and embroidery itself, WWD reports.

Designer Nicolas Ghesquière posted a photo from the bride’s fitting on his Insta page writing, “Absolut beauty @sophiet.” Here you can see the open back and all we can say is WOW. Incroyable.