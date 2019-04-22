Sophie Turner Trolled Maisie Williams’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Sex Scene & We Can’t Breathe

The tea has been spilled. Sophie Turner trolled Maisie Williams’s Game of Thrones sex scene between Arya and Gendry on Instagram last night, and we can’t breathe. The lady of Winterfell may be regal and somewhat tight-lipped in the HBO fantasy series, but Turner is most definitely and delightedly not. Turner has (from time to time) taken a moment or two to throw shade and drop secrets about her friends, life and work. For her latest installment of “and that’s the tea,“ Turner totally called Williams out for her character’s surprising sex scene with *SPOILER* Gendry. Joe Dempsi portrays the originally bumbling- but-lovable character, who has now turned into a noble and brave man. And Arya seems to have noticed! TBH— after their chemistry season 8 episode 1, we knew something was coming. We just thought it was the White Walkers or, you know, winter. Not sex! Turner took this opportunity to roast her BFF and costar, and we can’t blame her.

Rocking a white robe, with red wine in-hand (how Cersei-esque), Turner savagely teased Williams: “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that pussy…and that’s the tea.” Damn. She is unrelenting. Turner zoomed in as she elongated the vowels in “pussy,” just making sure no one missed it. LOL. She then chugged her wine, but honestly that’s not surprising. Turner made huge waves when she chugged her drink while on the Jumbotron at a Knicks game a few weeks ago. #GOALS.

We think it’s safe to say fans are freaking out equally as much about the Arya-Gendry sex scene as they are Turner‘s Instagram story.

And apparently, Turner has been excited about this scene for a long time. Back when she was initially reading the season’s scripts, Turner flagged Williams and told her to read this particular scene. (We wonder why…). “Sophie said, ’Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first,’” Williams revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “So I just read that, and it was practically all I knew about the entire season.”

These BFFs are absolutely adorable. We can’t wait to see Williams as Turner’s bridesmaid this summer. There’s sure to be plenty of excitement (and likely some tea!) then.