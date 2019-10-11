Sophie Turner Just Trolled TF Out Of Joe Jonas & We’re Crying Laughing

There’s never a boring day with these newlyweds. Sophie Turner trolled Joe Jonas on Instagram and his reaction has us cackling at our desk. If you didn’t know, the Game of Thrones alum takes a great deal of the pleasure in trolling her loved ones. While she was shooting Game of Thrones, Sophie and her bestie Masie Williams pretended that they were in a full-blown relationship, just to get a reaction out of the cast and crew.

Now, Sophie has turned her sights on her musician hubby, Joe Jonas. On Instagram–Joe posted a photo of himself and his brother Nick and Kevin Jonas with Coors Light. he tagged the photo– “Best. Day. Ever,” with Coors Light. Sophie of course slyly commented back saying, “Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting…..” LOL. Though Joe Joe’s retort won’t go down in the Ryan Reynolds clapback hall of fame–he did give a smooth effort in his response.

He said, “😅 true. This is the 2nd best day ever.”

We love that these two can make fun of each other–keeping their relationship light and loving. It seems like Sophie was really just missing her hubby.

Before Joe shared his Coors Light photo–the Marvel actress shared a stunning throwback photo of them in Las Vegas. She captioned the photo– “Sin city with my angel #tbt.”

This past June–the pair were wed again in France following their low-key Vegas ceremony the month prior. “Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding. They couldn’t keep their eyes off each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion.”