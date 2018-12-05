Sophie Turner Slams Article Claiming Priyanka Chopra Scammed Nick Jonas to Marry Her

Why can’t people let Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas be happy? Days after the couple got married (in two beautiful wedding ceremonies in India, we might add), The Cut published an article analyzing their relationship—and why it might be fake.

The since-deleted article, titled “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love For Real?”, tracks Chopra’s career and relationship, with suggestions that she married Jonas for money and fame, rather than love. The article, which can still be read via a cached version, talks about how Chopra told Jonas to text her, instead of DM her, because her team reads her messages and how Jonas had to ask Chopra’s manager for approval to talk to her for five minutes longer at a party. The writer suggested the stories were evidence that Chopra’s team sought certain men who could boost her career. “She was indicating that he’d been added to the short list of Hollywood men that she and her team would test out for a possible romance,” the article read.

The article also used a quote from Chopra in 2017 about how she prefers the “high life” and isn’t “stingy” when it comes to money as evidence that her marriage was more for the luxurious wedding than for love. The writer also mentioned brands, like Ralph Lauren and Amazon, which sponsored certain aspects of Chopra and Jonas’s wedding as further proof that her wedding was a money-maker. “Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their ‘love’ to make them money,”

Given the offensive accusations in the article, it didn’t take long for fans to slam The Cut for publishing it. Many took to Twitter to call out the publication accusing Chopra of being money-hungry, with many calling the article “racist’ and “sexist.” Many also argued that the article ageist, given its suggestion that Chopra and Jonas wouldn’t workout with their 8-year age difference, if there wasn’t an underlying scam.

The backlash became so loud that Chopra’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner (who’s engaged to Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas) responded to the article. In a tweet, the Game of Thrones star slammed The Cut and called the article “wildly inappropriate” and “totally disgusting.” Turner also called out the publication for giving the writer a platform to “spew such bullshit.”

Since the backlash, The Cut has removed the article from its site and apologized. “Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize,” the publication wrote.

Now, can we let Chopra and Jonas enjoy the newlywed life in peace already?