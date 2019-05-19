We’re Not Going to Like How Things Turn Out For Sansa On ‘Game of Thrones’

The Lady of Winterfell is a legend. Sansa Stark has had one of the most glorious transformations on Game of Thrones and she honestly deserves all the things. Sadly, Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones series finale reaction has us spiraling into despair. As far as we know–after dragging Daenerys Targaryen for being so pressed about going to war–again, Sansa Stark is chilling in Winterfell without a care in the world.

Though her siblings, Jon Snow and Arya Stark headed South towards King’s Landing–Sansa and her little brother Bran, aka The Three-Eyed Raven are snug as two bugs in their homeland. With her monsterous ex-husband, Ramsey Bolton dead, the manipulative Littlefinger slaughtered, and the Night King gone–Sansa should be ready to live her best life.

Unfortunately, Sophie Turner just hinted that things might not turn out that way. In a new interview with Sunday Times magazine, The Dark Pheonix actress discussed her reaction to the GoT series finale. She explained, “It’s a great ending, from my perspective, it’s very satisfying. But I think a lot of people will be upset too.”

It looks like Turner knew the public might be outraged about what happens to Sansa during the finale because of the way her husband, Joe Jonas reacted. She revealed, “I’ve just told Joe. But he’s so mad at me—he loves the show!” she said. “Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I’ll burst.”

We were trying to be optimistic about Sansa’s fate. However, we knew that when she told Tyrion Lannister that her brother Jon was really Aegon Targaryen–she was going to have a target on her back. Dany will see Jon’s revelation and Sansa’s actions as treasonous, and since she still has Drogon to fly her around Westeros, she could return to Winterfell and light it up in no time.

Maybe Sophie is just messing with us…hopefully.