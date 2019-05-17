Sophie Turner Hasn’t Said A Word to Priyanka Chopra About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

The series finale of Game of Thrones seems to be one of the most highly anticipated episodes in television history. But Sophie Turner hasn’t given Priyanka Chopra Game of Thrones finale deets. Chopra is in the perfect position to get some juicy deets about how HBO’s hit series will wrap up because Turner just became her sister-in-law. But Chopra understands how difficult it can be to have information about a project that everyone—literally everyone—wants to know about. So the 36-year-old actress has intentionally avoided the topic with Turner, who plays Sansa Stark. And honestly? We commend Chopra. Because with the way things are going on the show right now, Sansa could very well end up on the Iron Throne. How badass would that be? Your sister-in-law winning Game of Thrones. Damn. Both Chopra and Turner are professional, though, and can relate to one another on that front.

“I’m an actor, I understand the stress around it,” Chopra, who married Nick Jonas back in December, told Page Six on Thursday. “I’ve never asked, because I wouldn’t want to put her in that position.”

While Chopra is in the dark (just like us) as to how GOT will come to an end, Turner’s husband Joe Jonas is well aware of all things Game of Thrones finale. In fact, the 29-year-old singer was on set with Turner throughout most of the filming for this season. So he most definitely knows what to expect for Sunday night’s episode—but his lips are just like Maisie William’s: sealed.

“He was on set for most of [filming the final season], so he kind of figured it out,” Turner explained in an interview back in April. “He had to sign an NDA.” Jonas also had to have his phone covered up during shooting, the actress explained. It was to ensure he couldn’t take any photos on set. And that definitely makes sense, but we’re bummed we won’t get any secret BTS from Joe. Oh well.

The good news is, neither Chopra nor all the other GOT fans have to wait much longer to find out what happens. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday night, May 19—(just two days away!).