Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With Joe Jonas’ Baby & She’s Been Hinting at It For a While

Cause for celebration! Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas’ baby, and we’re ready for more JoKids. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 12, that the Game of Thrones alum, 23, and the “Sucker” singer, 30, are expecting their first child less than a year after they wed in Las Vegas in May 2019.

A source told Just Jared that the couple—who had a second wedding in France a month later—are excited for their new bundle of joy, but plan to keep their pregnancy private. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the insider said. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” Reps for the X-Men: Apocalypse actress and the boy band member also declined to comment on their personal lives, according to Just Jared.

Joe and Sophie’s last red carpet appearance was at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January, where she wore a black skirt with a sleeveless, button-up top. The couple was also photographed on January 30 in New York City, where Turner wore a trench coat, leggings and a sweatshirt that covered her body. If the rumors about Joe and Sophie’s pregnancy are true, the baby would be the third Jonas kid from the JoBros. Joe’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, shares daughters Valentina, 3, and Alena, 6, with his wife Danielle. As of yet, the youngest Jonas Brothers member, Nick Jonas, has no kids with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

In March 2019, Sophie told Rolling Stone about why she married so young. “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Congrats, Joe and Sophie!