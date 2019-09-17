Sophie Turner Is Headed Back To TV & Her New Thriller Will Make Your Heart Stop

She may forever be Queen of the North, but Sophie Turner’s new Quibi TV show Survive proves that she’s ready to get back in action. So first and foremost, before we dive into the series–what is Quibi? The new streaming service (honestly, what is cable anymore?) is set to launch on April 6, 2020. Unlike Disney + and Apple TV +, Quibi is set to produce “quick bites” of video. Therefore each episode or “clip” is only set to last for a maximum of 10 minutes.

Sophie’s new show, Survive is based on the novel by Alex Morel. The show follows Jane (Turner) and Paul (Corey Hawkins) who are the only survivors of a plane crash on a mountain. (Essentially this feels like The Mountain Between Us all over again.) Though they most ban together in order to survive in the elements–their pasts, personal obstacles, and traumas might be hindrances. For her part, Jane is struggling with her recent suicide attempts. Sophie said about the new series,

[Jane] is a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.

For her part, Sophie has been open about her mental health struggles and how much her husband–Joe Jonas, has been a guiding light in her journey. We’re sure that Survive grapples with subjects that are near and dear to her heart.

Survive doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we’d assume that it will launch sometime around the app’s release in April 2020. In addition to Sophie–Chrissy Teigen, Darren Criss and Idris Elba all have projects premiering on the app as well.