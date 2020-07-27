Sophie Turner’s Net Worth As a New Mom Already Has Fans Wishing She Would Adopt Them

Thanks to Sophie Turner’s net worth, this first-time mom and her newborn daughter with husband Joe Jonas have lucked out big time. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum already has more life experience under her belt than many others her age—and now Sophie Turner’s net worth, career, and growing family are all here to show for it.

Sophie already has a long career as an actress in Hollywood and beyond, having been in the industry ever since she became a member at the Playbox Theatre Company based in Warwick, United Kingdom, at just three years old. Her quick start set her well on her way to growing up sooner than her peers, with Sophie having told Rolling Stone in a March 2019 interview that she’s always felt like more of an “old soul” than her actual age. That helps to explain her marriage to Joe Jonas, which took place in 2019—only two years after Joe’s proposal to Sophie when she was 21.

Joe and Sophie first got hitched during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, before eventually hosting an official ceremony in the South of France at an 18th-century French château. Fast forward to July 2020, and the couple has welcomed their first child: a baby girl named Willa. Willa was born on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to TMZ. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” read a press statement from the couple.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source told Entertainment Tonight following the news. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

And enjoy the moment they shall. With Sophie Turner’s net worth, there’s no doubt that baby Willa is going to be living a life of comfort—and we’re not even counting dad Joe Jonas’ net worth, either. But when it comes down to everything we know about mom Sophie Turner’s net worth in 2020, just keep on reading.

How was Sophie Turner’s net worth influenced by Game of Thrones?

According to multiple reports, Sophie Turner ranked in the “B” tier of Game of Thrones cast salary. Actors in the this tier typically earned around $150,000 per episode, whereas actors like Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke—who ranked in the “A” tier—originally earned $300,000 per episode before getting a pay bump to $500,000 per episode by Season 8 and 9. While it’s unclear if Sophie’s salary got a similar raise, we know that the Queen in the North wasn’t too bothered by the difference.

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what … you keep that money.'” As long as she’s happy with it, we’re happy with it.

How was Sophie Turner’s net worth influenced by X-Men movies?

Sophie is the X-Men franchise’s new Jean Grey, and has starred in two films for the franchise by now: X-Men: Apocalypse and, most recently, Dark Phoenix. While it’s not clear how much she and her costars have made for the films exactly, we do know that the Dark Phoenix budget was around $200 million, according to Money. With a budget like that, we expect Sophie’s salary to be anything but skimpy.

What is Sophie Turner’s net worth?

As of 2020, Sophie Turner has an estimated net worth of $8 million dollars according to multiple net worth estimators.