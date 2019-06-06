Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Would Make Out On the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set For 1 Hilarious Reason

Those long days of shooting for Thrones must have been extremely exhausting. To make the days go by faster, Game Of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ kissed to prank everyone else on the set. Since the actresses played sisters, Sansa and Arya Stark respectively, their make-out sessions were particularly hilarious (especially since incest was a major theme on GoT). Turner and Williams began starring on the HBO fantasy epic when they were just young teens, and throughout eight seasons, they practically grew up together. Having your bestie on set with you for long exhausting hours, surely made things better, especially since Sophie and Maisie have the same sense of humor.

In a recent interview with Conan O’Brien, Turner said that one of the things she and Williams loved to do was troll the Game of Thrones cast and crew into thinking they were a couple. She said, “We fully knew about it [that people thought we were together], we played into it. We did. So on the set, we would kind of do the scene then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react, and it’s Game of Thrones so incest is so normal that they were like, ‘all right, that’s fine.’ Yeah, it was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually.”

Since GoT‘s subject matter was often extremely heavy–especially for Turner’s character Sansa, she and Williams enjoyed bringing a bit of levity to the set. As Turner, who is now married to musician Joe Jonas, explained, “Yeah, you know, sometimes you just wanna make out with your best friend…” We totally get it. We wholeheartedly agree that best friends are also your soul mates.

Still, Maisie and Sophie’s friendship hasn’t been just about trolling and pranks. They’ve also stuck by each other’s sides as they struggled with mega-fame and the toll it took on their mental health. In early 2019–Turner told Glamour UK,

We’ve helped each other through a lot of mental-health problems, especially around body image. She’s been my crutch in that, and I’ve been hers because it seems everything she goes through, I go through. You know when girls are together a long time, their periods sync up? It’s like our emotions and personalities sync up, too.

Yes, ladies!!!