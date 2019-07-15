Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Honeymoon Photos Are Dead Sexy

We’re obsessed with these two lovebirds. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Maldives honeymoon photos prove they aren’t ready to return to civilization anytime soon. Though the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers crooner were officially wed May 1 in a quick Vegas ceremony–they just had their massive formal wedding in late June at the Chateau De Tourreau in Southern France. Now, the duo is far away from the spotlight enjoying their time as newlyweds while indulging in some much-deserved leisure.
The pair have gone off the grid for a while, but now that they’ve resurfaced, we can see what they’ve been up to for the past few weeks. On Sunday, July 14, both Sophie and Joe slide onto Instagram to give us a glimpse into their love bubble, and it looks so epic. The Dark Phenoix actress posted several photos of her hubby surrounded by the lush greenery of Maldives. There was a snap of Joe snacking on some sushi (while looking like a snack). It also looks like the duo indulged in some chess playing, hammock lounging and bike riding.
Sophie captioned her photos of her hubby at the stunning Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives saying, “Paradise. Such a magical place.”
Clearly, Joe was not about to be upstaged by his wifey. The JoBro shared his own illustrious honeymoon snaps. They included an aerial view of the resort and the turquoise blue waters surrounding it, a massive water slide that he indulged in, a beautiful photo of Sophie lounging in a hammock and one of his wife dressed in all white by the beach.
His photos were captioned “I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva.”
If our honeymoon isn’t this stunning we’ll be asking for a refund.
Jonas Brothers and JoJo Visit MTV's "TRL" Studios - March 1, 2006
OMG, who are these new cute kids on MTV in 2006? They're called the Jonas Brothers! To put things into context: The boys appeared on MTV for the first time with JoJo.
19th Annual Kid's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Paparazzi at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2006: "Goof off for the cameras, guys!"
JoBros: "Okay!"
Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers Visit Six Flags Magic Mountain
Photo ops at Magic Mountain is basically a rite of passage for any kid stars in the mid-2000s.
"Meet the Robinsons" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Here, the bros are getting a little more grown-up with their fashion choices. It's also the time when Kevin decided to make a neck bandana his short-lived signature.
Disney Channel Games 2007 - All Star Party
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 22, 2007
Why is Miley getting all the credit for hanging out with oversize stuffed animals?
We're so into ties right now, you guys.
Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
And now we're so into sport jackets and sunglases.
Jonas Brothers Demo-ing Music Industry?s First CDVU+ Release
No, we're not trying out for a production of "Les Mis," we're at a press conference in 2008!
Jonas Brothers - Portrait Shoot
In early 2008, the JoBros clearly decided that hair would be the focial point of their look.
12th Annual Young Hollywood Awards
Maturing nicely at 2010's Young Hollywood Awards, guys!
2012
The Jonas Brothers embracing modern times in denim shirts and cardigans in 2012.
2013 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jonas Brothers at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Joe offically shaves his head (and looks kinda hot.)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 - Official Coverage - People And Atmosphere Day 1
Hel-lo JoBros! The boys looked buff at New York Fashion week in Septenber 2013.
Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice's "U&A"
The Jonas Brothers Perform At The Gibson Amphitheatre
Nick Jonas shredding it like a rock star at the Gibson Amphitheatre in 2013.
2013 Miss USA Competition - Arrivals
At the Miss USA pageant in 2013, the boys hit every dress code possible: A tux, a suit, and jeans and a tee.
2013 Miss USA Competition - Show
All grown up: Joe gets ogled by Miss Idaho and Miss New York during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
The Jonas Brothers Perform At Cruzan Amphitheatre
Here's Joe in 2013 wearing his now-signature all-white outfit, which he seems to think is really cool since he wore it to about 10 appearances this year.
