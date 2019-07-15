Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Honeymoon Photos Are Dead Sexy

We’re obsessed with these two lovebirds. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Maldives honeymoon photos prove they aren’t ready to return to civilization anytime soon. Though the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers crooner were officially wed May 1 in a quick Vegas ceremony–they just had their massive formal wedding in late June at the Chateau De Tourreau in Southern France. Now, the duo is far away from the spotlight enjoying their time as newlyweds while indulging in some much-deserved leisure.

The pair have gone off the grid for a while, but now that they’ve resurfaced, we can see what they’ve been up to for the past few weeks. On Sunday, July 14, both Sophie and Joe slide onto Instagram to give us a glimpse into their love bubble, and it looks so epic. The Dark Phenoix actress posted several photos of her hubby surrounded by the lush greenery of Maldives. There was a snap of Joe snacking on some sushi (while looking like a snack). It also looks like the duo indulged in some chess playing, hammock lounging and bike riding.

Sophie captioned her photos of her hubby at the stunning Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives saying, “Paradise. Such a magical place.”

Clearly, Joe was not about to be upstaged by his wifey. The JoBro shared his own illustrious honeymoon snaps. They included an aerial view of the resort and the turquoise blue waters surrounding it, a massive water slide that he indulged in, a beautiful photo of Sophie lounging in a hammock and one of his wife dressed in all white by the beach.

His photos were captioned “I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva.”

If our honeymoon isn’t this stunning we’ll be asking for a refund.