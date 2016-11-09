10 Things You Need to Know About Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ Rumored GF

Joe Jonas was spotted getting super cozy with Sophie Turner recently, and the crowd went wild. We all know who Jonas is—the advent of the Jonas Brothers cemented that personality for the ages—but only a select few really knew much about Turner. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you know all about her character, but who is Sophie Turner, the person? What makes her tick?
First off, a few things to know about Jonas and Turner’s reported new love: They hit up a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands over the weekend, ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards, looking like a full-blown couple. Here they are getting comfortable in the theater; please note Jonas’ arm all the way around Turner’s shoulders.
And here they are mid-smooch.
If you’re not convinced that they’re really kissing, hear this: Another observer told People that the pair were def lip-locked. “The two or three times I was watching they were kissing,” the source said. “She was all smiley and he looked really sweet. They seemed pretty comfortable.” Turner and Jonas also spent Halloween together, too, so it looks like these two are definitely something. Though it’s too soon to tell what, exactly, is going on between them, click through to find out everything you need to know about Sophie Turner.
She Plays Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones'
After her acting teacher encouraged her to audition, Turner landed the role in 2011, and has appeared on all six seasons of the show. She's only 20 now, and got her start at the age of 14.
@sophiet
instagram / @sophiet
She's British
Turner grew up in England, and joined Playbox Theater Company when she was three years old. “My childhood was pretty fun," she told the Telegraph. "We had pigsties, barns and a paddock, and used to muck around in the mud.”
She Declined a Shot at Being a Pro Ballerina
When Turner was just 11, she decided against taking a spot at London's famed Royal Ballet School, which would have opened the possibility of becoming a prima ballerina. “I knew it would have to be drama or ballet, and I chose drama," she told the Telegraph. She forged ahead to pursue her real dream: acting. (It worked out!)
She Doesn't Actually Have a Spray of Tats on Her Arm
In August, Turner Instaposted this shot, which set off a firestorm of speculation about those tattoos. But don't get too excited: The faux ink is just "for a new movie," she told ET—specifically, Hunstville. "It's not real!"
@sophiet
instagram / @sophiet
She Made Waves for Dying Her Red Hair Platinum Blonde This Year
"I did a thing..... 💆🏼," Turner posted on Instagram, swapping her usual red locks for white blonde. But just so you know: Her real hair color is blonde, though she's stayed a redhead for Game of Thrones for years.
@sophiet
instagram / @sophiet
She Played Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse
Turner's take on the character was different from the version portrayed in the first three films. "Basically the Jean Grey you saw in the first three movies is totally different to the Jean Grey you’ll see in this movie," Turner told "Just Jared." She added, "This Jean is very vulnerable and alienated because she is so powerful that she can’t control her powers. She almost alienates herself as well because she’s scared of herself and she just wants to be a normal teenager. So this movie is about her finding a kindred spirit and then also coming to terms with her powers and figuring out how to use them."
She Has a Huge Crush on Justin Bieber
Turner told "Just Jared" that she totally lost it in front of the Biebs. "I mean I didn’t meet him; I was in the same vicinity as him," she said. "I was in a circle of people and I saw him. I like collapsed and held onto my friend and I was shaking and I was like, 'It’s Justin.' And then he walked away. So next time he’ll be like, 'Who the fuck is that freak? That’s the one that collapsed!'”
Dating Hasn't Really Been a Priority Thus Far
Discussing things that she missed out on as a teenager, thanks to GoT, Turner admitted that she hadn't gotten too heavily involved in dating—yet. “Maybe relationships,” she told the Telegraph. “But I was never that fussed about it. I’ve always been more dedicated to my work than boys.” Her most public romance before Jonas was James McVey of The Vamps, but that blew up in a very public string of breakup-y tweets.
She's Still Figuring Out Her Style
As of last year, she still wasn't 100 percent sure where she fit in the style spectrum. “I’m learning a lot about fashion, but I haven’t quite figured out my style,” she told the Telegraph. “I mainly wear jeans and trainers.”
@sophiet
instagram / @sophiet
She has an incredibly cute dog named Zoonz. Important!
@sophiet
instagram / @sophiet