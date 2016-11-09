10 Things You Need to Know About Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ Rumored GF

Joe Jonas was spotted getting super cozy with Sophie Turner recently, and the crowd went wild. We all know who Jonas is—the advent of the Jonas Brothers cemented that personality for the ages—but only a select few really knew much about Turner. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you know all about her character, but who is Sophie Turner, the person? What makes her tick?

First off, a few things to know about Jonas and Turner’s reported new love: They hit up a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands over the weekend, ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards, looking like a full-blown couple. Here they are getting comfortable in the theater; please note Jonas’ arm all the way around Turner’s shoulders.

And here they are mid-smooch.

If you’re not convinced that they’re really kissing, hear this: Another observer told People that the pair were def lip-locked. “The two or three times I was watching they were kissing,” the source said. “She was all smiley and he looked really sweet. They seemed pretty comfortable.” Turner and Jonas also spent Halloween together, too, so it looks like these two are definitely something. Though it’s too soon to tell what, exactly, is going on between them, click through to find out everything you need to know about Sophie Turner.