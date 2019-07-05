Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Shared Their First Official Wedding Photo—We’re Swooning

The Queen of the North has married her Prince. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding photos are beyond perfection. The pair exchanged vows in romantic Paris at the Château Le Martinet last weekend. The couple was surrounded by family and friends with Joe’s brothers, Kevin and Nick, serving as groomsmen for the ceremony. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who’s married to the youngest Jonas brother, and Sophie’s Game of Thrones castmate and best friend Maisie Williams were also in attendance. On July 3, fans got their first look of the big day.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share an official, black and white photo from their ceremony. The image captures the newlyweds, walking down the aisle after the vowel exchange. Both are absolutely beaming with a canopy of flowers featured not far away in the background. The photo was taken by Corbin Gurkin, who also shared the image on their account, with the caption, “I am delighted to have photographed @sophiet and @joejonas wedding last week and to have been a part of the amazing team that made the day so special.”

On her account, Sophie penned a simple caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas,” with Joe using the same caption.

Over the photo were the couple’s names, “Sophie & Joe.” This was the couple’s second wedding ceremony after a whirlwind Las Vegas excursion that was captured on Diplo’s Instagram story. The Dark Phoenix actress wore a long-sleeved gown by designer Louis Vitton, while the singer wore an all-black tuxedo by Berlutti.

It’s true, we’re just an absolute sucker for these two.