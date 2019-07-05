Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Shared Their First Official Wedding Photo—We’re Swooning

The Queen of the North has married her Prince. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding photos are beyond perfection. The pair exchanged vows in romantic Paris at the Château Le Martinet last weekend. The couple was surrounded by family and friends with Joe’s brothers, Kevin and Nick, serving as groomsmen for the ceremony. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who’s married to the youngest Jonas brother, and Sophie’s Game of Thrones castmate and best friend Maisie Williams were also in attendance. On July 3, fans got their first look of the big day.
The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share an official, black and white photo from their ceremony. The image captures the newlyweds, walking down the aisle after the vowel exchange. Both are absolutely beaming with a canopy of flowers featured not far away in the background. The photo was taken by Corbin Gurkin, who also shared the image on their account, with the caption, “I am delighted to have photographed @sophiet and @joejonas wedding last week and to have been a part of the amazing team that made the day so special.”
On her account, Sophie penned a simple caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas,” with Joe using the same caption.
Over the photo were the couple’s names, “Sophie & Joe.” This was the couple’s second wedding ceremony after a whirlwind Las Vegas excursion that was captured on Diplo’s Instagram story. The Dark Phoenix actress wore a long-sleeved gown by designer Louis Vitton, while the singer wore an all-black tuxedo by Berlutti.
It’s true, we’re just an absolute sucker for these two.
Jonas Brothers and JoJo Visit MTV's "TRL" Studios - March 1, 2006
OMG, who are these new cute kids on MTV in 2006? They're called the Jonas Brothers! To put things into context: The boys appeared on MTV for the first time with JoJo.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/WireImage
19th Annual Kid's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Paparazzi at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2006: "Goof off for the cameras, guys!"
JoBros: "Okay!"
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers Visit Six Flags Magic Mountain
Photo ops at Magic Mountain is basically a rite of passage for any kid stars in the mid-2000s.
Photo:
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
"Meet the Robinsons" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Here, the bros are getting a little more grown-up with their fashion choices. It's also the time when Kevin decided to make a neck bandana his short-lived signature.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Disney Channel Games 2007 - All Star Party
Photo:
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 22, 2007
Why is Miley getting all the credit for hanging out with oversize stuffed animals?
Photo:
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
jobro
We're so into ties right now, you guys.
Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
And now we're so into sport jackets and sunglases.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jonas Brothers Demo-ing Music Industry?s First CDVU+ Release
No, we're not trying out for a production of "Les Mis," we're at a press conference in 2008!
Photo:
Jason Kempin/FilmMagic
Jonas Brothers - Portrait Shoot
In early 2008, the JoBros clearly decided that hair would be the focial point of their look.
Photo:
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
12th Annual Young Hollywood Awards
Maturing nicely at 2010's Young Hollywood Awards, guys!
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2012
The Jonas Brothers embracing modern times in denim shirts and cardigans in 2012.
2013 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jonas Brothers at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Joe offically shaves his head (and looks kinda hot.)
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 - Official Coverage - People And Atmosphere Day 1
Hel-lo JoBros! The boys looked buff at New York Fashion week in Septenber 2013.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice's "U&A"
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers Perform At The Gibson Amphitheatre
Nick Jonas shredding it like a rock star at the Gibson Amphitheatre in 2013.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
2013 Miss USA Competition - Arrivals
At the Miss USA pageant in 2013, the boys hit every dress code possible: A tux, a suit, and jeans and a tee.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2013 Miss USA Competition - Show
All grown up: Joe gets ogled by Miss Idaho and Miss New York during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers Perform At Cruzan Amphitheatre
Here's Joe in 2013 wearing his now-signature all-white outfit, which he seems to think is really cool since he wore it to about 10 appearances this year.
Photo:
Larry Marano/Getty Images