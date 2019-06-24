Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Paris Wedding Date Was Just Revealed By A Super Eager Guest

It looks like these two love birds can’t have one private moment to themselves. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding date was just leaked by Dr. Phil, and we’re so alarmed. Following their quickie wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019–we knew that the Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brother would be having a more lavish ceremony with family and close friends in Paris. Choosing the City of Love for their formal nuptials seemed like the perfect place to bring together a massive group of Brits and Americans.

Though their Vegas ceremony was super intimate–until Dilpo ruined the entire thing by live streaming it for the world to see, the Paris festivities are going to be an extravagant blowout. Back in May, an insider told US Weekly, “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.” Since we don’t think Sophie and Joe’s soiree will be able to top Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s multi-day and continent festivities, we’re just here for the mini- Game of Thrones reunion that will surely take place.

Gearing up for their second wedding, Sophie, Joe and their crew are already in Paris. The lovey-dovey couple both posted a gorgeous photo of themselves kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Both posted the caption, “🇫🇷 me 😏” So when exactly are these two tying the knot again?

Well, you’ll be shocked to know that Dr. Phil of all people gave away their wedding date. Under Sophie’s French kiss photo, he said, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” LMAO Sir. What a dad thing to do.

According to our calculations, this would make Sophie and Joe’s wedding date, Saturday, June 29.

Let’s just hope they have strict no phones allowed this time.