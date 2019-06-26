Sophie Turner Is Out Here Sharing Naked Bathtub Photos Of Joe Jonas & We’re Not Mad

These two are clearly in pre-honeymoon mode. Sophie Turner shared a naked photo of Joe Jonas ahead of their Paris wedding ceremony, and honestly, it was the afternoon delight that we all needed. The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brother have been cuttin’ up in Paris all week-long as they prepare for their Parisian blow out party. Clearly, they haven’t let the stress of wedding planning wreck their nerves because they seem as zen as possible.

Though Joe and Sophie are technically already married–they tied the knot May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, their Paris wedding will be the event we’ve all been waiting for. Dr. Phil spilled the beans about their upcoming wedding date (it’s June 29th btw), so their Paris wedding will be the perfect opportunity to do something for themselves that isn’t blasted across the internet.

Though Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also in Paris for the forthcoming festivities, Joe and Sophie slipped away for some very sexy alone time which led to a very epic naked bathtub photo. The Dark Pheonix actress posted a photo of her hubby to her Instagram Stories relaxing in a luxurious clawfoot tub. Honestly, the photo looks like wealth and sex, and we cannot look away.

This isn’t the first cutesy photo the couple has shared from their Parisian adventures. They both posted a gorgeous photo of themselves kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Both posted the caption, “🇫🇷 me 😏”

There was also this adorable photo of puppy snuggles.

Sigh. We love them.